Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let Us guess — you’ve tried so many anti-aging products and techniques — the serums, the moisturizers, the jade rollers, the dermarollers, the supplements — but you’re still not satisfied with your results. You’ve considered other options, but when the prices started to skyrocket, you wondered…could any of this really be worth it?

In some cases, probably not. But when a product actually goes over the top to deliver results? You’ll get your money’s worth in no time. Ready for the device that’s going to change your life? You’d better be, because it just dropped and it’s ready to give you “the most energizing facial ever.” We’re talking bout the brand new microcurrent facial toning device from FOREO!

Get the FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device for just $299 at Sephora with free shipping!

FOREO, a brand loved by celebs including Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Cindy Crawford and other top stars, has done it once again with its adorably-named new device, the BEAR, featuring a similar silhouette as the animal itself, the metallic spheres acting as the ears. This device claims to build collagen, repair elastin and tighten and tone skin “via electrical currents that mimic the body’s own natural regenerative process.” That could mean fewer wrinkles, a brightened complexion and a smooth, youthful glow!

The BEAR is like an alarm clock for the 65+ sleeping muscles in your face and neck — but one you won’t want to press snooze on. The brand claims it may be twice as powerful as the NuFace Trinity and can deliver power to your skin at six times the speed, with five different microcurrent intensities and the added benefit of optional T-Sonic pulsations. Sound a little scary? Don’t worry, because the BEAR offers an Anti-Shock System, meaning it “automatically adjusts the precision microcurrent to best suit your skin.” In other words, no zaps!

Get the FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device for just $299 at Sephora with free shipping!

While the BEAR just launched, it’s already accumulating rave reviews. Shoppers say they’re “completely in love with this product” and are already seeing “better definition around [their] face and cheekbones.” Plus, they say it’s “by far the easiest” microcurrent device they’ve tried. It takes just a few seconds to connect it to the FOREO app, which can guide you through using it!

To use this device, follow the app’s instructions and video, applying the included micro-capsule serum sample to a clean, dry face. Remember, you must use a conductive serum like this when using the BEAR. You can then begin to glide away signs of aging, plus any jaw and forehead tension, contouring your face and stimulating your skin to leave you looking radiant and feeling soothed. It’s self-care in more ways than one, and it just takes a couple of minutes to make a major change in your day!

This super lightweight, handheld device seriously packs a (very gentle) punch, and it even comes with a charging cable (90 uses per charge!), a stand and a travel pouch, along with the serum sample. Want something a little smaller and more affordable? Feel free to start out with the BEAR mini instead, which has three intensity levels and is equally as cute. Happy toning!

Get the FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device for just $299 at Sephora with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from FOREO here and other anti-aging devices at Sephora here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!