This Fossil Watch Is a Fun Last-Minute Gift That’s a Guaranteed Hit





We’ve all been in the position of shopping for holiday gifts at the very last minute. With everyone that we need to cross off the list, someone is inevitably going to get lost in the shuffle.

If you find yourself in this tough spot, have no fear! We’re here to help you out as much as we can, and we’ve found the perfect last-minute gift that we’re sure anyone will be thrilled with!

Get the Fossil Women’s Galaxy Leather Strap Watch Collection, 33mm (originally $99) on sale for just $50, available from Macy’s!

We’re gushing over this watch from Fossil. It’s super fun and can add a pop of color to your look, which is always appreciated. You can pick it up in five different bold colors — pink, green, blue, purple and yellow. The face of the watch has a funky galaxy print that’s different from any other watch that we’ve seen on the market.

The leather is embossed with a lizard print that gives this watch some interesting texture. The frame for the watch’s face and the hands are made from a rose gold metal — which looks great against any of the color choices. The watch is also water-resistant for up to 30 meters, so you can be sure that it won’t break if you accidentally wear it in the shower or get caught in a rainstorm.

Get the Fossil Women’s Galaxy Leather Strap Watch Collection, 33mm (originally $99) on sale for just $50, available from Macy’s!

These vibrant watches are truly special. The watch itself is amazing, and it comes with a decorated tin. You can use the tin to store your watch or hold other smaller items. The box is just as bold and bright as the watch itself, and acts as a bonus gift for your dresser or nightstand!

We can’t stand the stress that comes with the holiday season, even though it’s the most wonderful time of the year. What’s even worse is when we have to last-minute shop. But luckily there are some gifts out there that are no-brainers, and will surely be a hit with anyone in your life! And we think that this Fossil watch is one such gift that you don’t have to think about too much before picking it up.

See it: Get the Fossil Women’s Galaxy Leather Strap Watch Collection, 33mm (originally $99) on sale for just $50, available from Macy’s!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from Fossil and shop all of the last-minute gifts available from Macy’s here!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!