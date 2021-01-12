Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gym-goers, runners, bikers, holiday hikers, weekday workers, weekend warriors and city-goers — you can stop searching for workout clothes that fit your athletic build, your busy lifestyle and your high expectations.

As seen in GQ, Esquire, Men’s Health and Runner’s World, Fourlaps is the premium men’s workout brand that covers all the bases — it makes you look stylish, feel good and helps you perform like a champion.

Let’s talk Fourlaps Equip Pants — they’re luxury comfort, blended with 4-way athletic stretch material, and they do quadruple duty as a relaxed weekend pant, a workout pant, a lounge pant and an on-the-go work pant.

The Equip Pant, made of 88% recycled nylon and 12% spandex, helps every man prepare for wherever his day may take him — it’s the only pant you’ll ever need.

There are zipper pockets for easy access to your phone and keys, reflective trim for nighttime workouts and an elastic waistband that keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

You can’t lose in the Equip Pants. They’re designed to help you to make the most of your moments and win.

Did Someone Say Two Jackets In One?

That’s right — the Reversible Sherpa Jacket. Fourlaps was not kidding around with comfort when they introduced their Lead Sherpa Reversible Jacket and Expanse Sherpa Hoodie.

The Reversible Sherpa Jacket is not only wind-resistant, water-resistant and warm with a 100% biodegradable shell, but it’s two jackets in one.

If you want a more casual look, flip your jacket to the cozy sherpa side. If you’re ready for a morning hike with a friend, the water-resistant nylon layer is perfect to endure the weather and keep you warm.

For color, you can go classic with the all-black sherpa option or go for a navy and red reversible switch up. The beauty of the Reversible Sherpa Jacket is that you don’t have to choose comfort, over performance, over style — you get everything you want in the price of one jacket, doubling as two.

The Expanse Sherpa Hoodie is soft and lightweight so that you can layer up on a cold night, wear it from the gym to the store and take it on your weekend getaway. Fourlaps uses 88% sustainable materials and commits to making that number 100% by 2024. This brand is highly aware of its environmental impact and hopes to give back to the earth by ensuring that their clothing doesn’t end up in landfills.

The Sherpa Hoodie is the perfect mix between a sustainably conscious choice, a comfortable athletic staple and the sleek outerwear piece you can sport after your workout.

Buy this jacket here for the most versatile option out there.

Runner’s World Named This Short Their Favorite!

The Bolt Short is built to support the track treaders, trail-blazers, beach joggers and roadrunners. With redefining comfort technology, this short stretches and flexes with your every movement. Whether you’re training or competing, the Bolt Short keeps you cool with a temperature-regulating, laser-cut ventilation system and a lightweight polyester and spandex material.

You can grab the Bolt Short in up to ten colors, including army, charcoal or camo, and you can easily pair it with any of the Fourlap Radius Tees. This short and shirt combo will help support you in that timed mile, final incline or intense training session, and it will carry you seamlessly to your next activity — whether that’s a coffee run or lunch with the coworkers.

Both the Bolt Shorts and the Radius Tee are made with moisture-wicking fabric, so you don’t have to worry about your sweat, and can easily optimize your workout in comfort. When you head out or head home after your workout, you can stow your phone and stash your keys in the front and back zip pockets on the Bolt Short.

If you’re exercising early in the morning or late at night and you need that extra layer, simply pack a Rush Pullover in your Fourlaps Signature Duffel Bag to complete the whole look and stay warm. This soft pullover made of french terry fabric, designed to keep you cozy for a warm-up, after a winter run and when you’re out and about on the weekends. With a thumbhole design to keep sleeves from bunching and fabric as soft as cashmere, this pull-over is functional and luxe all at once.

Between the Bolt Short, the Radius Tee and the Rush Pullover, you’re all set for a productive, comfortable and eye-catching workout.

Keeping Your Momentum Over The Winter

The holidays always bring joy, love, family and good food. Sometimes, it also means that we slack just a little bit on our workouts. To stay inspired in the new year, choose the most functional, premium workout brand out there to inspire you in your exercise goals! You deserve to get the most out of your workout in the Flex Jogger, Level-Tech Tee and the Comeback Fleece Crewneck, so that you can keep making those gains.

All three pieces will back you up for an incredible workout — like the Flex Jogger’s four way stretch fabric that caters to your every move and the heating and cooling technology built into the Level-Tech Tee. Made for maximum comfort in both cold and warm climates, these pieces are as versatile as they are comfortable.

Cozy your workout routine too, with the Comeback Fleece Crewneck, designed to fit your figure whether you’re going for a jog or just going about your winter days!

Stay fit in Fourlaps today!

Moisture-Wicking Material, Underarm Ventilation, And Antimicrobial Activewear All In One!

Fourlaps encourages you to push the limits throughout your day, and they create pieces to help you do so. Built-in underarm ventilation technology in their tops prepares every man for a workout that propels him forward instead of holding him back. To experience this, the Venture Half-Zip is a great athletic-fit pullover to provide the cooling experience you need for a weekend hike.

Since you’re breaking a sweat in your Fourlaps athletic wear, the Half-Zip protects you with antimicrobial materials that inhibit the growth of bacteria. Antimicrobial materials attack pathogens, so you don’t have to think twice about your sweat turning against you.

Work it out, sweat it out and feel it out in Fourlaps with the most comforting, moveable and breathable material for your exercise needs.

Premium Comfort For Your Workday Too!

If you’re not working out at the gym or going for a run outside, Fourlaps is created to keep you comfortable when you’re working at home or in the office. The Traverse Pant, in navy, khaki or charcoal, utilizes that same athletic stretch material to make your daily commute as comfortable as possible and is the stylish solution to your office presentation. The Traverse Pant is the highlight of every man’s closet because of its flattering, versatile fit.

You could jog from one meeting to another and not worry about working up a sweat. The traverse Fourlaps pants provide premium comfort for your workday, no matter what you’re doing.

Your workday doesn’t have to involve stiff, uncomfortable pants that bunch at the leg and give you zero room to breathe — keep it professional, light and clean with Fourlaps.

With Over 20k Instagram Followers, Fourlaps Created A Committed Community

It might be the premium comfort, the earth-conscious materials, or the perfect combination of style and performance. However they did it, Fourlaps has also created a strong, healthy community with their motivating message.

Fourlaps is all about preparing you before your day begins with the right clothing and the right mindset. If you’re comfortable and confident in high-quality pants, jackets and tees before you start your day, Fourlaps guarantees you’ll be set up for success.

In Fourlaps gear, you’ll win in comfort, style and performance no matter your end goal.

The Fourlaps community has inspired thousands to get up, work out and remember the importance of physical health as well as mental health! Fourlaps is here to help you to succeed and stay sustainably conscious in their recyclable materials.

Fourlaps For All Four Seasons

Whether you need that extra-long pant in the fall, want to prepare for a summer heatwave or can’t go out without three layers, Fourlaps is for all four seasons.

Joggers, sherpa jackets, sleeveless tanks and running shorts are just some of the many styles here to help you stay stylish throughout the year. Casual, cool and confident is what they’re all about.

Fourlap designers think of everything when creating their clothing, and they also think of what you’ll be doing in their clothing. From season to season, this functional brand for men is a wardrobe must because Fourlaps is there for your every move.

Say goodbye to oversized sweatpants and bulky workout hoodies, and say hello to the quickest four laps you’ll ever run.

