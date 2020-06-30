Last-Minute Red, White and Blue Fashion That Will Ship Before 4th of July

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you believe that the Fourth of July is on the horizon? We truly can’t either. Although celebrations will look different this year, some of Us may still be looking to embrace festive fashion — even if it’s just for a socially distanced backyard picnic.

Chances are, you’ve had a lot on your mind and the upcoming holiday weekend wasn’t at the top of the list. If you’re looking for gear to rock, we’ve rounded up some items you can order on Amazon that will still ship in time.

These Peekaboo Sheer Socks

A little pop of patriotism on the feet is all you need. Team with denim cut-offs and a white tee, and you’re good to go!

Get the Ristake Women’s Sheer Socks for just $8, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Knee-High Socks

Now, these may be slightly over-the-top — but novelty socks are always fun to have around!

Get the Gmall Women’s Novelty Funny Chicken Legs Socks for just $11, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Sleek and Shiny Shorts

These metallic shorts are the perfect way to acknowledge the holiday without going overboard. We’re obsessed!

Get the Taydey Women’s Yoga Hot Shorts Shiny Metallic Pants with Elastic Drawstring for just $16, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Printed Crop Top

Need we say more? This cropped tee was made for a relaxed Fourth of July at home.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Letter Print Crop Tops Summer Short Sleeve T-Shirt for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Bold Racerback Tank

If you don’t want to go the traditional route with your Fourth of July gear, this tank top is one way to get in on the action.

Get the Tkria Women’s Patriotic American Flag Print Tank Top for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Longline Tank

Is this technically a nightgown? Yes, but with a cute pair of white tennis shoes (plus jean shorts depending on your height), you can easily pull it off as a dress.

Get the Mae Women’s Sleepwear Racerback Jersey Nightgown for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Thick Headband

Not a fan of the red, white and blue outfit? Throw this in your hair, and off you go!

Get the Shimmer Anna Shine Red White and Blue Patriotic American Flag Headband for just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

