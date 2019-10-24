



I know coats! I attended college in Henniker, New Hampshire, and while some may have deemed it “the town fashion forgot,” it was useful for one thing. See, this college town was special in many ways — but one of the most noteworthy facts is that it’s on a mountain. So when it comes to cold-weather dressing, it’s safe to say I’m an expert!

There’s more than meets the eye when it’s time to suit up for the great outdoors. Of course, there are non-negotiable factors and deal-breakers when it comes to coats — and a key criteria is that they must be functional. See, when Mother Nature decides to rain or snow on your parade, the last thing you care about it how fun (or fashionable) you look. You care about how warm and dry you are — so what’s one coat that guarantees that and so much more? This one.

See it: Grab The Hygge Puffer for $349, available at Frank and Oak! From now until October 31, use promo code: USWEEKLY20 to receive an additional 20% off at checkout! Restrictions apply; see site for details.

The Hygge Puffer checks all our boxes! It comes available in two sensational shades — black and green — and both of them feature the same dreamy design. Honestly, what’s better than that? Oh, and just look at the length.

See, I’m all about a longer situation during the colder months. There’s something about a coat that completely covers my outfit. It doesn’t matter if it’s tights and a skirt or jeans and a turtleneck — if I’m wearing it, I want it covered and shielded from the elements. Based on my personal experience, this coat did exactly that. While the temperatures haven’t dropped below freezing just yet, it’s been a perfect layering piece during the occasional inclement weather we’ve experienced over the past few weeks.

Here, this two-layer coat is crafted from a polyester blend. Now, the fabric isn’t just breathable — it’s sustainable. Yes, 47% of it is crafted from recycled polyester (with the other 53% being regular polyester) and while I’m not exactly a numbers girl, I think this is pretty amazing!

The double-breasted coat features a featherless insulation. For those who are unfamiliar with the meaning of that, basically just know that it’s warm. Actually, it’s warmer than warm. When zipping up the front zipper and throwing on the non-removable hood, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with how insanely chic (and cold-proof) this piece is.

In addition, let’s talk about the inside media pocket. Here, you’ll instantly notice the silicone hole and hook. What’s this for? Earphones, of course. All anyone has to do is attach their headphones, hook up the wire and press play. Sure, the weather outside might be getting frightful — but thanks to this perfect puffer, all of my outfits will be delightful (not to mention toasty)!

