



Eco-friendly attire and footwear are huge right now, but as is the case with many trends, some companies tend to tell more than show. When it comes to sustainable materials and processes, every little detail ultimately counts — and a long-term investment and commitment to the cause is key.

Cariuma is a brand that’s proved itself over and over again as a champion of protecting our planet. Its eco-friendly footwear not only sets the gold standard for sustainable shoes, but said footwear is always cute, stylish and comfortable too. It’s no wonder Cariuma has a constant waitlist of over 5,000 people — and those 5,000 must be losing it over this brand new sneaker launch!

Get the new IBI sneaker for just $98 at Cariuma!

This under-$100 IBI sneaker is the first of its kind, and there’s so much to dig into here. First, there’s the knit upper, made of completely carbon-neutral bamboo that “self-regenerates and recycles 100% of the water” used in the creation process. The lining is also made of bamboo!

While we’re on the inside of the lace-up shoe, we need to talk about the memory foam (removable!) insole, made with cork and mammona oil. When combined with the sugar cane EVA outsole, the comfort and shock absorption are out of this world — especially when you consider the super lightweight and flexible feel. Cariuma even says these IBI soles are 30 to 40% lighter than those from the brand’s competition!

These all-vegan sneakers weren’t created on a whim. Cariuma developed them for a full year, going through six upper design constructions and four overall design constructions until everything was perfect. That’s all-year perfect too. These sneakers actually claim to be temperature-regulating, so they’re staples for both cold and warm weather!

Get the new IBI sneaker for just $98 at Cariuma!

These “lighter than air” sneakers are machine-washable and currently available in eight colors in either men’s or women’s sizing. There are classic basics like Black, Off White, Stone Grey and Sand, but there are also fun colors like Sun Yellow, Mineral Blue, Raw Red and Rose!

Apart from its innovative, sustainable creations, we love Cariuma for its transparency and care for its employees. The brand has every vendor it works with sign a “Code of Conduct” and assures that fair wages and conditions are being offered to all staff at all times. It also audits all of its factories rigorously to make sure nothing ever seems off!

The newly-launched IBI sneaker is already a legend in our book, and now that it’s here, we never want to take it off. It’s made from the earth, it’s good for the earth and it’s going to feel so good as the sole connects with the earth every time we take a step. Now we just need to grab a pair in our favorite color before it sells out!

Get the new IBI sneaker for just $98 at Cariuma!

Not your style? Check out more shoes from Cariuma here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!