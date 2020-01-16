The beginning of a new year is always filled with self-reflection. Many of Us spend January setting goals, trying out new things and attempting to break away from last year’s bad habits. Whether we’re planning to ramp up our fitness routines or simply wake up ten minutes earlier every morning, we’re all looking to mix it up — and that includes our closets!

Now, when you’re seeking a major wardrobe change? There is no need to blow your budget and spend excessively. Also, while Marie Kondo‘s methods are fabulous, ditching everything in your closet isn’t the answer either. The perfect solution is a subscription box! Not only are they having a major moment right now, Frank and Oak is having a flash sale! From now until January 19, first-time users can get $40 off their first box when using promo code FLASH40 at checkout. Yes, now is the time to make a worthwhile change!

Frank and Oak Style Plan

First-time users can receive $40 off style plans using promo code FLASH40 at checkout — available at Frank and Oak!

With so many subscription boxes on the market, it’s hard to know what’s worth your hard-earned coins! That’s why we’re here to tell you about Frank and Oak, which is offering so many closets the deal of a lifetime. The subscription service is allowing all first-time users the chance to snag their monthly style plan at a majorly marked down price. The best part is that this box contains the answer to everyone’s fashion-related issues.

See, the process all starts off with a series of questions to allow them to get to know you. After that, a team of expert stylists (and an algorithm!) chooses quality, eco-conscious items that best fit your life, style and daily needs. Next, users are sent a preview of what will be included in the first box. If you love it? Great, they’ll send it on over! However, if you hate it, that’s cool too! You have the power to make any last-minute adjustments to suit all of your style sensibilities.

After the box arrives, you have seven days to decide what you want to keep. That’s right, there aren’t any final sale scenarios here! Frank and Oak wants every user to love what they wear, and love how they look wearing it — so if it doesn’t work, they’ll keep working until something else does! The free shipping is just the cherry on top.

We know this may be a lot to take in — but it’s probably a good time to also mention their commitment to providing the best price on the market. They know how fierce the competition is, so they offer all users 20% off the original going rate. Their mission isn’t just restricted to saving money either! This box is also looking to save the planet, and is designed with sustainability in mind.

While this is a monthly service, you can skip whenever you want — no questions asked! Just go ahead and pause your subscription and restart it when you’re ready. So, what are you waiting for? This subscription box has the best of everything — and is on sale right now!

