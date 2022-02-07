This Cozy Shirt Can Be Worn as a Nightgown or Casual Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s particularly cold on a winter morning, the last thing we want to do is get out of bed and ditch our cozy pajamas. The hibernation vibe is high this time of year! But alas, on most occasions, we eventually need to leave our blankets behind to get on with the day — but maybe we don’t have to change out of our PJs after all.

Why, you ask? Well, we found a simple top from Free People that Nordstrom shoppers love because of its comfy feel. While that may be the case, what attracted Us to this top is its versatility. We can see ourselves wearing it at night while we sleep — and when we wake up. All we have to do is throw on jeans and get out the door!

Get the Free People Arden Extra Long Cotton Top with free shipping for $58 at Nordstrom!

The ultra-long length of this top and the curved hem on both the front and back are giving Us nightgown vibes. We own longer tops like this one and adore sleeping in them, but the design of this particular piece is elevated — which means it can be dressed up to wear out and about. It’s made from from a lightweight cotton material that’s breathable, which is ideal for catching shut-eye. The thin fabric also provides brownie points as far as styling is concerned. Even though it’s long, you can easily tuck the front or entire hem into a pair of pants to make it look more polished.

This top boasts all of the traditional Free People touches that the beloved brand’s everyday garments have become known for. It’s designed to fit oversized and loosely, and its drop-shoulder sleeves amp up the relaxed vibe. It’s boho chic, to say the least!

Get the Free People Arden Extra Long Cotton Top with free shipping for $58 at Nordstrom!

Other unique features include the sleeves, which extend past the wrist and offer thumb holes that can give your hands some extra warmth. If you want to wear a long-sleeve top in the winter, then this one is a strong option. The longer silhouette can act as gloves for your hands, but it can still be worn under any longer parka or peacoat. Best of all, if you do want to wear it to bed and proceed to rock it for morning errands, no one will be able to tell that your ensemble includes your pajamas of choice!

See it: Get the Free People Arden Extra Long Cotton Top with free shipping for $58 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Free People and shop all of the latest women’s styles available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!