Collect Them All! Zella’s Iconic Live In Leggings Now Come in New Colors

Gotta catch ‘em all! In this case, we’re talking about leggings. Leggings seriously carry Us through life. They motivate us to go to the gym and keep us feeling good throughout our workout, they’re always there for a movie night or pasta dinner at home, they’re musts for running our errands and they can even look super cute for a cozy or athleisure style statement!

Just about every clothing brand out there makes leggings though, and we don’t want to waste our time with the see-through, quick-to-rip, non-breathable versions. We want to stock our closet with the best of the best. That means picking up Zella’s famous Live In High Waist Leggings. They just launched in more colors, so you know we’re filling up our Nordstrom cart!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings for just $59 only at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These leggings have thousands of reviews at Nordstrom, with shoppers saying they “could wear these every day for the rest of [their] life.” Agreed! These leggings are made of a moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you cool and dry, even as you start to sweat, and they have a super stretchy, figure-sculpting fit. The thick, high-rise, wide waistband provides tummy control — and it even has a hidden pocket perfect for a key or ID card. Shoppers say it “never rides down” too — even on 12-mile hikes!

These leggings are also made with flat seams to prevent skin irritation. This seam style also gives them a smoother, sleeker look. The fabric itself is mid-weight, which we love because we don’t have to worry about them being see-through when we’re squatting or bending down to pick up the TV remote!

These leggings are now available in six colors. Keep things classic and cool with Black, or opt for the always timeless Grey Forged. Brown Taupe is also a really nice neutral shade. You could also go for Olive Dusk for a muted, earthy green, or go bold with one of two pops: Purple Amaranth or Teal Hydro. While we’ll always love a black or a neutral, we love playing with fun colors when it comes to activewear, even when we wouldn’t normally wear them in our everyday wardrobe. Something about them just works when it comes to leggings like these!

What will your first activity be in these Zella leggings? We know we would be putting them on the moment the package arrived at our door. Whether you slip them on and plop back into the couch, go for a long run or book it to the mall for more shopping, we just know your experience is going to be seriously elevated!

