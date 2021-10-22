Get This Adorable Free People Sweater for 61% Off Before It Sells Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When clothing typically goes on sale, it tends to be from the previous season — so now that we’re in the throes of fall, we expect to see summer essentials marked down. When we come across a hidden gem that’s ideal for the current climate, we get seriously pumped!

Not only did we find an incredible sweater that’s made for fall, it also comes courtesy of one of our favorite brands — Free People! Many of their pieces can be pretty pricey, but this adorable knit is up for grabs at a whopping 61% off!

Get the Free People Brookside Sweater (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for just $50, available at Nordstrom!

This knit has everything you need in a classic fall sweater, plus some modern boho updates. That’s what Free People is all about! The neckline is unique because it drops lower than your typical crewneck, but it’s shaped in a rounded V-like shape. This design is sleek and versatile, as you can wear it in a standard style or an off-the-shoulder fashion!

In addition, the drop shoulder look adds to this sweater’s slouchy vibe. It’s meant to fit oversized for a loose and casual aesthetic that’s dreamy for chilly weekends or low-key nights out. If you want to wear this sweater to the office, it will look beyond chic layered over a white button-down with the collar sticking out for a more polished, professional look!

You can currently score this sweater in three different shades, and believe it or not, they’re all on sale. It’s available in black, camel and a deep ocean blue. These sweaters can be teamed with bottoms as casual as leggings or jeans — or with dressier pants. It would even look elegant with a mini skirt! If you’re rocking high-waisted pants, you can also try tucking in the sweater in the front to create a streamlined silhouette.

Here’s the thing, shoppers: If you want to get your hands on this sweater, you’re going to have to act fast — we have a feeling that they’re going to be flying off the virtual shelves! Our advice? Pick out your favorite color in your size and get that order in ASAP!

