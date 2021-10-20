Nordstrom Has So Many Comfy Sweater Dresses That Ooze Chic Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater dresses are our absolute favorite garments for the fall and winter, and Nordstrom has so many chic styles available right now! The variety can be overwhelming, but we’ve rounded up the best of the best for you below.

Whether you’re looking for a dress you can wear out to dinner or in the daytime, don’t stress — there are plenty of options that will flatter your figure. Read on for more!

$100 and Under Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite:

The cutout on this midi dress instantly elevates the aesthetic, and we adore the slit that shows a little extra skin!

Get the Chelsea28 Mock Neck Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress with free shipping for $79 at Nordstrom!

We Also Love:

$50 and Under Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite:

This dress is made for going out on the town — and the sale price is unbelievable!

Get the WAYF Clifton Cutout Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress (originally $88) on sale with free shipping for $50 at Nordstrom!

We Also Love:

Long-Sleeve Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite:

If you’re into a minimalist vibe like Kim Kardashian, this sweater dress may be what your fashion dreams are made of!

Get the Fourteenth Place Sweetheart Neck Rib Sweater Dress with free shipping for $89 at Nordstrom!

We Also Love:

Cap Sleeve and Sleeveless Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite:

This dress is supremely sleek and elegant — but best of all, it’s made from a soft knit material!

Get the Bardot Liz Sheath Sweater Dress with free shipping for prices starting at $109 at Nordstrom!

We Also Love:

Short Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite:

Can you imagine how amazing this dress will look with knee-high boots? You can also dress it down with sneakers for brunch!

Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Knit The Scene Long Sleeve Sweater Dress with free shipping for $89 at Nordstrom!

We Also Love:

Long Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite:

If there were ever a sweater dress that’s made for the office, this is definitely it!

Get the Fraiche by J Johnny Sweater Dress with free shipping for $89 at Nordstrom!

We Also Love:

