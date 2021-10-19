Shoppers Say Not to Underestimate This Stunning Sweater Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater dresses can be tricky. For the most part, they essentially appear to be oversized knits. We adore them, as they’re some of the most comfortable garments around — but fitted versions of sweater dresses are equally as flattering and fabulous. Of course, finding a suitable option is a drag!

While we’re shopping for figure-hugging sweater dresses, we can’t help but notice that many of them look the same — but this option by Charles Henry is anything but basic! All of the details come together beautifully, and shoppers say to not underestimate how amazing it will make you look and feel. Color Us intrigued!

Get the Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress with free shipping for $89, available at Nordstrom!

This midi dress is made from a soft ribbed knit that’s stretchy and cozy. The material clings to your curves and hugs you in all of the right places. If you do want to smooth out your silhouette, there’s nothing a little shapewear underneath can’t fix. But honestly, you may be able to ditch the Spanx entirely — according to shoppers, it looked great from the moment they slipped this necessary number on!

Now, let’s talk about all of the details that make this sweater dress extra special. We’ll start with the gorgeous puff sleeves that add a touch of drama to its overall appearance. It’s one of today’s top trends, but we rarely see it in knitwear. Another standout feature is the square neckline that looks impossibly chic. And last but not least, the tie detail in the back is the cherry on top of this dress’ sleek design!

Get the Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress with free shipping for $89, available at Nordstrom!

You can currently score the frock in black or a light tan shade, and both choices are worthy of your attention. One note from reviewers: This dress may run large due to how stretchy the material is, so if you want a more traditional fit, a size down may be a wise order. The best part about donning a dress like this is that it essentially feels like you’re wearing a blanket around your body. Basically, say hello to fall fashionista goals — team this with heels for a night out or designer sneakers for day. Dreamy, dreamy, dreamy!

See it: Get the Charles Henry Square Neck Tie Back Puff Long Sleeve Sweater Dress with free shipping for $89, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Charles Henry and shop all of the latest women’s dresses available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!