This Sleek Wrap Bodysuit Actually Has Tummy Control Built In

Fashion fact: Bodysuits make our lives easier. We can’t exactly pinpoint when they became so popular, but we’re beyond grateful that they did. These days, you can find a bodysuit in every type of style imaginable. It’s a dream, and we’re absolutely obsessed.

One particular bodysuit we’ve been lusting over is this version from Open Edit. It just dropped for the fall season, and it offers an amazing flowy top that appears to resemble your typical blouse. But the best part is down below — there’s actually some stealthy tummy-control action that can instantly smooth out your figure.

Get the Open Edit Wrap Bodysuit with free shipping for $49, available at Nordstrom!

This bodysuit may be one of the most flattering finds available at the moment. The standout feature essentially looks like a pair of high-waisted underwear. The stretchy material can help smooth out your lower tummy area just like shapewear, which is ideal if you’re rocking high-waisted pants or a tight skirt!

Another fabulous feature? Well, this bodysuit can give you the perfect tucked-in blouse look without all of the fuss! When we wear flowy blouses, tucking can be an issue. Even if we nail down the look, we end up constantly having to readjust throughout the day. Quite frankly, it’s a hassle! There are no issues like that with this piece — it’s a far more comfortable and hassle-free way to wear a flowy blouse — and it’s genius.

The blouse portion is rendered in a wrap style, along with fitted sleeves and a slight collar that folds over down the front into a lapel. At the moment, it’s available in four different colors: Black, white, bright pink and a white and black marble print. So far, our only complaint with regards to this bodysuit is that it’s not available in more shades! That being said, we’re more than happy with the currently selection. For versatility, the black and white versions are your best bet — but if you prefer a bolder vibe, the other two are excellent options. At the end of the day, you get a tucked-in top aesthetic and tummy control with this bodysuit, so this little number is getting top marks in our book. It may be new to Nordstrom, but we’re confident it’s going to make quite a splash!

