7 Body-Contouring Pieces and Comfy Musts by Skims — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we are often skeptical of new brands, Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line truly cemented itself as a mainstay in shapewear and loungewear pretty much as soon as the line made its debut back in 2019. It’s hard to believe we ever lived and dressed ourselves in a pre-Skims world, and we definitely never want to go back!

Nordstrom has many Skims fan-favorites available to buy online, so whether you’re looking to try Skims’ body-contouring shapewear for the first time or are coming back to try the brand’s coziest staples, there’s no need to look anywhere else. We’ve even picked out seven favorites for you to get started with!

Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

This trendy yet timeless bodysuit has shoppers shocked by how flattering it is. It’s designed to “hold you in and lift you up in all the right places,” and it comes in so many nude tones — plus fun pops!

Get the Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit for just $58 at Nordstrom!

Outdoor Basics Leggings

These stretch-cotton leggings are all about the comfort, but they also hug the body just right for a confidence-boosting fit. Definitely make these part of your lounge uniform!

Get the Skims Outdoor Basics Leggings for just $62 at Nordstrom!

Adult Seamless Face Mask

We all know how frustrating it can be wearing an uncomfortable, non-breathable face mask. This seamless, streamlined mask has nearly 1,800 reviews because of how it’s impressed shoppers with its wildly wearable design!

Get the Adult Seamless Face Mask for just $8 at Nordstrom!

Mesh Scoop Bralette

Get the sweat-wicking benefits and support of a sports bra but in a stretchy, pretty bralette. This is an everyday staple for sure!

Get the Mesh Scoop Bralette for just $32 at Nordstrom!

Cozy Knit Tank

This fuzzy, plush, dreamily-soft top is making its way to the top of countless shoppers’ wish lists. Reviewers note how “you can basically wear for all seasons” too!

Get the Cozy Knit Tank for just $52 at Nordstrom!

Sculpting Mid Thigh Shorts

Wearing a fitted, head-turning dress and need a little sculpting support underneath? These “whisper-soft,” seamless shorts are up for the job, and their seamless design helps them stay invisible under clothing!

Get the Sculpting Mid Thigh Shorts for just $34 at Nordstrom!

Crewneck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Bodysuits are some of the most popular Skims items, so we needed to add another one on here, this time with a high neckline. Want a lifted booty, supported chest and contoured core? Grab this piece ASAP!

Get the Crewneck Sleeveless Bodysuit for just $68 at Nordstrom!

