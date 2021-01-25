Free People Has So Many Intimates on Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how over the summer, you feel like you can’t really buy winter coats, scarves and beanies — while over the winter, you feel like floral dresses and tank tops are off limits? It obviously makes sense, but sometimes we miss the rush of buying some of our favorite clothes. Luckily, when it comes to intimates and lingerie, you can shop all year long!

Of course, there are still some times that are better for shopping than others. Basically, you want to save your big hauls for when there’s a big sale…kind of like the one going on at Free People. With nearly 80 pieces on sale at Free People right now, plus some awesome underwear bundles, now is the time to stock up. Here are our picks of the moment!

This Lace Bra

The sheer, floral lace on this balconette bra is positively gorgeous, and the pros just keep on piling up when you realize the adjustable straps are actually removable so you can rock this beauty with off-the-shoulder tops or halter dresses!

Get the Le Petit Trou Magalie Underwire Bra (originally $130) for just $50 at Free People!

This Figure-Loving Slip

Ready for some “shapewear that’s made to be seen”? Never cower away from bodycon again when you have this contouring mesh slip ready to go!

Get the Intimately Contour Slip (originally $58) for just $30 at Free People!

This Versatile Bodysuit

This ribbed bodysuit can be the base to so many outfits. Slip some denim bottoms or a silky skirt over them and voila — fashion perfection. And that’s without having to tuck and re-tuck the fabric in all day!

Get the Intimately All Day Bodysuit (originally $40) for just $30 at Free People!

This Sweater Set

Co-ord is all the rage these days, and this cable knit sweater set proves why, featuring an ultra-cropped grey sweater and a matching mini skirt!

Get the Intimately Got Cable Swit Set (originally $78) for just $50 at Free People!

3 for $30/5 for $45 Undies

When you’re shopping for undies, the more, the merrier. That’s why we love bundle deals like these. Grab three from this selection and save $6, or grab five and save $15!

Get an underwear bundle starting at just $30 at Free People!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the intimates sale here and shop all other top fashion finds at Free People here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!