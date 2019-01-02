Cozy Up and Beat the Cold in This Knit Free People Sweater

As the winter temperatures dip lower, we are spending more of our shopping time prioritizing cozy, oversized sweaters. After all, what’s warmer and more comfortable than the thick snuggly fabric of a quality knit top? The thicker the sweater, the less effort and time we have to put into extra layering. A sweater made with the right fabric can easily be worn with our everyday winter coat and help beat the cold.

A knit sweater we’re adding to our winter wardrobe is the Free People Crashing Waves Pullover. Free People is adored by some of our favorite celebrities like Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood and Vanessa Hudgens and this sweater has an effortless feel any A-lister would approve.

The Free People Crashing Waves Pullover is an open-weave top we can wear on a winter getaway but it’s also polished enough to wear in an office with the right bottoms and shoes. This pullover also has a V-neckline that dips low enough, but doesn’t reveal so much that we can’t wear it comfortably in conservative settings. It’s also perfect to pair over a camisole for an extra light layer.

We especially appreciate that the sweater is designed with a winter-friendly fabric blend that includes 32 percent wool. Sizes range from extra small to large.

We’ll be taking advantage of the open-weave design by layering it on top of camisoles or racerback tanks in different colors or with festive sequins. The top also comes in six colors including neutrals and bright, warm shades that are perfectly on-trend for spring 2019 dressing.

What really makes this cozy sweater worth splurging on is that the styling possibilities are so endless! On days when we cannot figure out what to wear, we’ll simply sport the black version of the Free People pullover partially tucked inside a pair of cropped black dress slacks and Oxford shoes or smoking loafers.

The cream and cocoa versions of the pullover sweater are also great for mixing with other nude shades. We’ll be wearing them with beige ’70s-inspired flared corduroy pants, faux fur-trimmed loafers in and a matching faux fur coat. For an edgier ensemble, we will slip into a pair of vinyl faux leather leggings, sock booties and a cropped teddy bear coat.

Shoppers who love wearing pastels in any season will adore the pullover sweater in the light mint green shade. For an eye-catching look, we’ll match this sweater with green plaid pants and patent leather ankle boots.

The mint green sweater will look stylish tucked inside of an emerald green pencil skirt in corduroy or velvet.

Just in time for the spring trends forecasted by Pantone, we can also snag the pullover sweater in yellow or orange. The bright yellow sweater will pair beautifully with a pair of skinny jeans, a peacoat, over-the-knee boots and a shoulder bag.

This vibrant red shade has a hint of orange that we love! We’ll be wearing this version with black skinny jeans and silver metallic ankle booties. The red shade is also great for pairing with skinny pants in classic standout prints like polka dots or stripes. We could also wear this sweater with a houndstooth print pencil skirt and black patent leather calf-high boots with a cross-body bag.

Since the low neckline and the open-weave design of this sweater calls for layering, we’ll also wear a collared button-down shirt underneath it, with simple cropped dress pants and pointed toe flats. We could also partially tuck the button-down shirt and sweater into a pair of high-waist pants and high heels.

On those in-between weather days that blur the lines between winter and spring, we’ll wear the sweater with our wool miniskirts, stockings and ballet flats.

Shoppers who bought and wore the Free People Crashing Waves Pullover loved being able to mix and match it so easily with the rest of their wardrobe separates. Reviewers mentioned they wore the sweater with jeans, leggings and slacks. They also vouch for how comfortable and warm the sweater is despite the open-weave design. One shopper noted that the sweater is comfy enough to want to sleep in. Although Nordstrom marked this pullover top as true to size, several shoppers noted that this sweater runs very large. Anyone who prefers sweaters that aren’t too loose may want to order one size down for the best fit.

See it: Scoop up the Free People Crashing Waves Pullover for $128. Also available on Zappos in three color options for $128.

