New year, new Us — and we mean it this time! Every January, we make resolutions to reflect all the lifestyle changes we want to make and a new workout routine often tops the list. In the past, we admit to getting a little overzealous with unrealistic goals that don’t fit into our daily routine. We have tried everything from overly complicated workout classes to drastic diet changes that make Us feel healthy but not happy.

We know we are not alone, too, since 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions only last until February, according to Business Insider. Clearly, we need to switch up our approach so the journey to wellness lasts longer than a mere two months. Thanks to Beachbody, we found a fitness experience that allows Us to work out and diet according to our personal goals and individual needs. Our resolution this year? We’re making promises about our health that we can actually keep!

With Beachbody, we have the freedom to choose a plan for the entire year or to diet for only a few days. Ahead, check out all the best Beachbody plans available.

On Demand Membership

The Beachbody On Demand Membership offers unlimited access to 600 different workout plans including 21 Day Fix EXTREME, Body Beast, 3 Week Yoga Retreat, P90X and INSANITY and more. The On Demand membership also includes meal plans, fitness guides, workout calendars and a cooking show.

Stream Beachbody On Demand on television using the Apple store, Roku, Amazon FireTV or Google Chromecast.

See it: Scoop up the Beachbody On Demand Membership for $99 for a 12-month membership with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Three-Day Refresh

Committing to the same diet for 365 days is a huge undertaking, so the Beachbody Three-Day Refresh is a great way to take baby steps. The plan involves three shakes for each day, a fiber drink, filtered water, plus three small meals with fresh fruits and vegetables. We also get a program guide with nine easy recipes.

The Three-Day Refresh is meant to cleanse the body and is a great choice for anyone looking for short-term commitment. But Beachbody also recommends this plan can be done once a month for optimal results.

Shoppers who used the Beachbody Three-Day Refresh plan said they lost around 4 pounds. Many fans mentioned a noticeable difference in their belly size and higher energy levels. One reviewer shared that he loves that this cleanse allows him to eat real food.

See it: Scoop up a Beachbody Three-Day Refresh for $70 with a 30-day money back guarantee.

14-Day Results Plan

The Beachbody 14-Day Results Plan comes with workout guidelines based on individual goals, a meal plan and different fitness plans to chose from. Most of the workout options are under 30 minutes and can be streamed on all of our favorite devices.

Shoppers noted that they started seeing changes in their bodies within the first week. In addition to the weight loss, reviewers also mentioned improvements in their sleep and energy levels.

The best part about this plan is that it is free for two weeks! After the 14 days end, the membership can be extended to three, six or 12 months thereafter.

See it: Scoop up the Beachbody 14-Day Results Plan for FREE for the first 14 days and then $39 every 3 months. For even more long-term savings, get the 6-month plan (marked down 24 percent off its original $78, now $59) or the 12-month plan (marked down 36 percent off its original $156, now $99) while they are on sale.

PiYo Plan

The Beachbody PiYo Plan combines yoga and pilates to help sculpt muscles since pilates helps build strength while yoga helps improve flexibility. PiYo includes seven workouts on three DVDs plus a quick start guide, a 60-day workout calendar and a Get Lean eating plan.

Since PiYo doesn’t include any running, jumping or weights, this plan is a great choice for shoppers who want to ease into fitness. Shoppers who bought this plan rave about how they were able to see the results of a rigorous workout. They specifically noted a visible change in their bodies with one shopper sharing that she saw body changes in eight weeks.

See it: Scoop up the Beachbody PiYo Plan with three free gifts, a free upgrade to express delivery for $60 with a 60-day money back guarantee.

Who’s ready to keep their workout resolutions with Us?

See it: Check out all Beachbody workout plans that are under $60.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

