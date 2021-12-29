Shoppers Call This Free People Tunic the ‘Perfect Oversized Sweater’ — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter weather has Us feeling very lethargic lately. We just don’t have the motivation to style complicated outfits right now. In the past month alone, we’ve put together endless ensembles for holiday celebrations and seasonal gatherings — it’s been exhausting! But with only a few days left of 2021, we feel like layering on loungewear until further notice. And yet, we still want to look presentable.

Basically, we want to live in our leggings — but we need the perfect pullover to team on top! A sweater that is super soft and slouchy while also serving sophistication. We definitely were on the nice list this year, because we just found our dream design by Free People. This oversized tunic is an absolute closet staple. And it’s currently on sale for 40% off as part of Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale! Snag this sweater before it sells out.

The Free People Peaches Tunic is an everyday essential that you will reach for over and over again. Made from a knit blend, this crewneck features a high-low split hem for ease of movement and unique detailing along the edges. This Free People sweater is on sale at Nordstrom in five different colors — dusty pink, ivory, neon green, magenta and indigo blue.

Shoppers are smitten with this versatile Free People tunic. “So soft and the quality is superb,” one customer reported. “Do yourself a favor and grab this in every color.” Another shopper gave this sweater a rave review: “If you’re looking for the perfect oversized sweater, this is it!” And one customer gushed, “I LOVE THIS SWEATER. It’s actually long enough on me to be worn as a dress with tights which I am so excited about. Totally worth the $$ — the fabric is butter soft and thick.” Some shoppers suggest sizing down unless you want an extra roomy fit.

Running to the grocery store or meeting up with friends for a casual lunch? Grab this pullover on your way out the door. It’s a great WFH option too for those of Us who are still working remotely — comfy yet classy. Make sure to shop this cozy sweater during Nordstrom’s limited-time sale!

