Take 50% Off Sale Styles With Free People’s After-Holiday Savings Event

Is it just Us, or is anyone else sad that the holiday shopping season is over? We already miss browsing the web for gifts — and making our own wish list while we’re at it. If you’re still in the mood for some retail therapy, you’re in luck! For a limited time, all sale items on Free People’s site are 50% off. This is an after-holiday savings event you do not want to miss! We rounded up our favorite pieces from this epic sale below — from sweaters to a snow suit. Whether you’re going on a ski trip or just enjoying après ski, these Free People finds will keep you warm in style.

This Cable Knit Sweater Dress

This cable knit sweater dress is perfect for daytime or date night. One review urged shoppers to “say yes to this dress,” adding, “This dress is beautiful and is high quality. The material is soft and thick. Great for the colder weather.”

Get the Emmaline Mini Dress for just $60 (originally $168) at Free People!

This Tie-Dye Graphic Pullover

We tie dye for this oversized graphic crewneck, available in two different patterns. One customer declared, “It is absolutely beautiful. Stunning.”

Get the Cosmos Graphic Pullover for just $50 (originally $198) at Free People!

This Teal Slouchy Sweater

Stay cozy in this easy everyday ribbed knit pullover. “I absolutely love this sweater!” one shopper gushed. “It’s so soft and cozy and I love the color (teal). It’s a perfect lazy day sweater. 10/10!”

Get the Blue Bell V-Neck Sweater for just $50 (originally $128) at Free People!

This Floral Bodysuit Blouse

Florals for winter? Groundbreaking. We’re swooning over this beautiful billowy bodysuit with crochet detailing. You can rock this long-sleeve lightweight top all year long!

Get the Lulu May Bodysuit for just $50 (originally $128) at Free People!

This Bright Snow Suit

Orange is the new black. Ski bunnies, this fabulous snow suit is for you — and it’s almost $400 off! “Absolutely love this snow suit!” commented one customer. “I searched all over for a unique, high quality snow suit and this one is the best on the market. So comfortable, warm and chic!”

Get the All Prepped Ski Suit for just $100 (originally $498) at Free People!

