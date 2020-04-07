This Sweet and Swingy Free People Tunic Is 50% Off at Nordstrom

All of our favorite retailers are pulling out all the stops to bring us a source of happiness lately, and Nordstrom is easily a leader of the movement. We may not be able to pay a visit to the local mall or boutique, but what we can do is shop online, preparing our wardrobe for the next venture outside — and for keeping cute and comfy inside!

Most recently, Nordstrom teamed up with fan-favorite brands to introduce The Better Together Sale. That means 40% off (or more) on the best dresses, jumpsuits and sandals for just a few short days! The deals will, of course, keep on coming, but we know we don’t want to miss out on this one from Free People!

Get the Free People Swingy Lace Inset Tunic (originally $88) for just $44 at Nordstrom with free shipping! The Better Together Sale ends April 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET.

This tunic, which can be worn as either a top or dress, is a full 50% off in this sale — which means the savings are seriously unbeatable. Sure, anything can be marked half off, but considering this is a top-rated piece with over 200 reviews, this isn’t a deal to be taken lightly! Shoppers say this tunic is a “wardrobe staple,” without a doubt. It’s “incredibly versatile” and “can be worn a million different ways.” On a million different people too, since is universally flattering design “looks great on anyone”!

This woven tunic has a swingy silhouette, the extremely lightweight fabric cascading down the body with utter brilliance. This particular one is black, but zoom in to check out tiny polka dots all over! Such a cute detail, but they’ll have to compete to be the cutest. It’s hard to choose a winner when we also have sheer lace insets running across the stomach and forming a chevron pattern just below!

This tunic is sleeveless and has a scoop neckline, and at the thighs you’ll find an asymmetrical hem, ruffled for a sweet and swoon-worthy finish. To call it “lovely” would be an understatement. This tunic is everything we love about Free People’s boho-chic vibes!

This piece is semi-sheer, so it’s a must for pretty much any type of layering. Wear it over a swimsuit at the pool or beach, or try it over a bandeau bra and high-waisted jeans. You can wear it right over a slip too, or under a denim jacket or sweater. As long as you’re wearing it, you can’t go wrong!

