Meghan Markle’s Everlane Jumpsuit Is 50% Off — Plus More of Our Favorites

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were electing to leave their official posts earlier this year and relocate, they truly shocked the world. But just because Meghan has given up her title and prominent spot in the British royal family doesn’t mean she’ll be neglecting her timeless and impeccable style!

Since the couple got engaged back in 2017, there’s been a spotlight on their every move — and that includes an obsession with her fashion sense! Any accessible garment that Meghan rocks immediately sells out online, but we recently rediscovered a jumpsuit from Everlane that she sported last year which is currently still available. Oh, and it also happens to be on sale for half-off!

Get The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit (originally $120) on sale for prices starting at just $60, available from Everlane!

You may remember this jumpsuit from the pair’s royal tour in 2019. She wore the black version of this classic Everlane piece in Cape Town, South Africa, while meeting with female tech entrepreneurs at the Woodstock Exchange. The simplistic silhouette of this jumpsuit is the epitome of classic, and it can be styled in so many different ways to fit any occasion.

This jumpsuit is made from a lightweight fabric that elegantly drapes on the body, and the material is also wrinkle-resistant! No wonder Meghan decided to pack this for her trip. Nobody likes to break out an outfit from their suitcase and have to spend extra time ironing out unsightly wrinkles! But with this fabulous garment, you won’t have to stress about it looking picture perfect. Just throw it on, and you’re good to go!

Even better, this jumpsuit isn’t the only thing that you can score on sale from Everlane right now. We picked out three more of our favorite staple items that you definitely need in your closet. Check them out below!

These Skinny Jeans

Can you truly shop at Everlane without buying a pair of their fan-favorite jeans? The answer is no — and we’re particularly in love with the high-waisted skinnies.

Get The High-Rise Skinny Jean (originally $68) on sale for prices starting at just $48, available from Everlane!

This Simple Mule Wedges

These gorgeous wedges are the ideal springtime shoe. And this Apricot shade? Well, it’s divine!

Get The Wedge (originally $165) on sale for prices starting at just $83, available from Everlane!

This Stunning Shirtdress

A standard shirtdress is a must-have in anyone’s wardrobe, and you can get this one for under $30!

Get The Cotton Weave Collarless Shirtdress (originally $78) on sale for prices starting at just $28, available from Everlane!

