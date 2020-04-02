Refresh Your Wardrobe With Our 5 Favorite Spring Scarves — All Under $80!

Scarves are an accessory that we wear all year long — and there are naturally different options for each season! As we’ve officially entered spring, it’s time to shop for the freshest scarf on the market to instantly elevate all of our outfits!

We checked out the newest styles around and narrowed it down to five favorites from some of our go-to retailers. Each of these scarves is under $80 (one is even $13!) — but we love them all equally. Check out our picks below, and happy shopping!

This Stunning Silk Neck Scarf

A colorful silk neck scarf can take a basic ensemble and instantly make it look more elegant. Talk about one added detail that can bring you from frumpy to fabulous!

Get the Tory Burch Gemini Link Rose Silk Neckerchief with free shipping for just $78, available at Nordstrom!

This Elegant Evening Wrap

It’s still slightly chilly in the spring, especially in the evenings. If you need a little something extra to throw on over your dress when stepping out for a nice dinner, this sheer option from Calvin Klein is seriously glamorous. Right now, you can get it for a seriously affordable price! We may not be dining al fresco these days, but it’s great to have when the time comes.

Get the Calvin Klein Satin-Trim Chiffon Evening Wrap (originally $40), with free shipping on sale for just $18 at Macy’s — limited time deal!

This Printed Sheer Kimono

Animal prints are always fun to wear, and we are living for this sheer leopard print kimono! This is basically a scarf that’s been constructed into a light cardigan. We love the shiny metallic threads that are sprinkled throughout the fabric, giving this piece some lovely shine.

Get the Jessie Leopard Kimono (originally $78) on sale for just $55 at Anthropologie — limited time deal!

This Bright Cashmere Scarf

It can definitely still be cold enough at the start of the spring season to wear a cashmere scarf. But instead of wearing a neutral shade, why not jazz things up with this neon moment? It’s totally fitting for the brighter season.

Get the The Cashmere Scarf (originally $98) on sale for just $73 at Everlane — limited time deal!

This Oversized Geometric Convertible Scarf

Oversized scarves are ideal because you can style them in so many different ways. You can wrap it around your neck or drape it over your shoulders — or get even more creative! The geometric print on this scarf that we found on Amazon is both chic and modern — the perfect combo!

Get the meanbeauty 71″ Shawl Scarf (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $13, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 7, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change. Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

