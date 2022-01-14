This Adorable Floral Sweater Will Translate From Winter to Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Florals for winter? Now that’s actually groundbreaking. We typically avoid wearing floral prints during this time of year, as they don’t particularly fit in with the feel of the season — but we’re certainly not opposed. It’s all about finding subtle touches that don’t radiate warm-weather energy.

Not sure what we mean? This sweater from French Connection has the exact floral touches we’re talking about. It’s not over-the-top and in your face, but it still has a feminine aesthetic that works for the winter. Best of all, it will effortlessly carry over into the spring season!

While many knits on the market have embraced oversized, out-of-the-ordinary sleeves, we haven’t seen the irreverent arms trend done quite like this before! They remind Us of the balloon style, but the see-through mesh panels and added flower embroidery take the piece to another level. This whimsical detail is incredibly unique when compared to other sweaters we own. In a sea of crewnecks and chunky knits, this is a true treat! The sleeves are loose and cinch in at the wrists with an adorable bow detail, which is the fabulous finishing touch shoppers can’t get enough of.

The flowers featured on this sweater are white, which is particularly suitable for the season. We don’t think of flowers blooming in the winter — we think of snow! Their shape, combined with the light hue, create a vibe reminiscent of delicate snowflakes. This is frigid fashion done right!

Each of the colors this sweater is available in showcase the same white florals, which complement every option. At the moment, you can pick it up in monochromatic white, baby blue, camel brown and black. While clearly we’re enamored with what’s going on south of the shoulder, the rest of the knit is equally captivating. It’s made from a lightweight cotton fabric and has a low V-neckline that you can dress up or down. Team it with jeans, dress pants or skirts, and this sweater will work seamlessly for whatever occasion you’re getting ready for. And once the snow starts to melt and the weather gets warmer, the look of this sweater will exude springtime chic. From the office, to happy hour and beyond, this French Connection find is a sure thing!

