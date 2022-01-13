Denim Done Right: Skinny Jeans That Will Never Go Out of Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has a strong opinion when it comes to jeans. One thing we have in common is that we all love them and will always have multiple pairs in our closet. Our commonalities sometimes end there though. Some people love wide leg or straight leg jeans, some love skinnies only, some are all about the bootcut while others are always looking for a good flare.

These are all valid. We just ask one thing: Keep your mind open. Even if you’re into wearing one specific style right now, trends always come back around. And sometimes, a pair of jeans is just so good, it’s going to be perpetually in style. That was the immediate vibe we got from these skinny jeans — undeniable, timeless wardrobe staples!

Get the KIRUNDO Skinny Jeans With Buttons for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

When we see a pair of jeans like this, we just know skinny jeans are forever. Who could deny a pair this good, especially when it’s so affordable? Being unjustifiably stubborn gets you nowhere in fashion. These jeans, however, will take you everywhere, like the mall, out to lunch, to a friend’s place, to a paint and sip night, to a flea market, to the grocery store, to a concert, etc. They’re not picky!

The denim of these jeans is made of a super stretchy cotton blend. What you’re bound to notice before the feel of the fabric, however, is that button fly. It consists of five buttons rather than a zipper, instantly making it unique, stylish and ready to rein in some compliments!

These jeans have a flattering high-rise fit and a traditional five-pocket styling, which we always love to see. They’re also currently available in eight colors, featuring classics like blue, black and grey, plus new additions like white and apricot. One for every day of the week, plus a pair to swap in and out!

Whether you’re tucking a deep-V bodysuit into these jeans, pairing them with a button-up blouse, wearing them with a cropped sweater tank or rocking them with a knotted band tee, they’re going to prove again and again just how awesome and versatile they are. And as people keep asking you where you got them, you’ll know that these jeans are going to be automatic outfit upgraders for years and years to come!

