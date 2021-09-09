Très Chic! 21 Dainty Fashion Finds for Total French Girl Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever see a stylish outfit and say, “ooh la la”? We want that to be your reaction every time you look in the mirror after getting dressed. It’s time to say “au revoir” to old clothes that simply don’t excite you anymore!

If you couldn’t tell, one aesthetic that’s really been exciting Us lately is the French girl vibe. We need some of that dainty, sophisticated European magic in our life, and luckily we don’t need to book a trip to Paris to make it happen — not that we wouldn’t love to go. Shopping online can be much more budget-friendly though!

21 Dainty Fashion Finds for Total French Girl Vibes

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Dokotoo dress has an airy, beautiful design with plenty of ruffles. So angelic!

2. We Also Love: The tie straps on this ZESICA dress make us want to ride a bike along the Seine. It comes in so many colors too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simple and sweet, this OURS mini dress is a great everyday piece. Stripes are obviously a must!

Blouses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The contrast piping and neck tie on this Floerns top are just gorgeously done. A great look for brunch, or even out to dinner!

5. We Also Love: We’re so in love with the fluttery short sleeves of this SheIn blouse. The lace accent is just the icing on the cake!

6. We Can’t Forget: Few things are more European to us than a Peter Pan collar. This textured Allegra K top is going to earn you so many compliments!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These skinny paper bag Floerns pants will instantly elevate your look. Wear them with a dressy blouse or even a casual crop top!

8. We Also Love: Stay comfy while simultaneously leveling up your outfit with these Leggings Depot joggers. Their blooming floral print is stunning!

9. We Can’t Forget: These tartan print Milumia pants caught our eye quickly. Designer vibes all around!

Sweaters

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We cannot get over the ruffle neckline and cuff trims on this ECOWISH sweater. The buttons are totally darling too!

11. We Also Love: We love the unexpected combination of colors on the stripes of this KIRUNDO sweater. Seriously so pretty!

12. We Can’t Forget: This color-block KIRUNDO cardigan makes us wish we had sweater weather all year round. It looks super, super soft too!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to feel fancy in this Soowalaoo satin skirt. The cheetah print screams luxury!

14. We Also Love: The asymmetrical ruffle hem on this MBJ skirt is going to stand out in a crowd. Add some chic movement to your look!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Relish Noless faux-suede skirt can totally change your entire aura. Prepare to look and feel like a total fashion goddess!

Jumpsuits

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Heading for a night out on the town? This Romwe jumpsuit will turn heads with its plunging sweetheart neckline!

17. We Also Love: Love overalls but want an upgraded version? Check out these Verdusa jumpsuit overalls!

18. We Can’t Forget: This surplice PRETTYGARDEN jumpsuit can be dressed up or down. Wear it with a denim jacket or heels and stacked jewelry!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We all know that a beret is a French style. This WETOO hat, however, is next level with its faux-leather shell!

20. We Also Love: This MESEE neckerchief scarf is such a stylish accessory, and so versatile. It’s made of 100% pure mulberry silk too!

21. We Can’t Forget: These EAONE knotted headbands are covered in pearlescent beads. You get six different colors per purchase!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!