Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Could we be any more excited for the holidays? While many of Us have had to pivot our plans in light of current circumstances, we’re trying to make the most of the season — and that means scoring extra thoughtful gifts for our nearest and dearest. If picking out presents has you feeling like you’re stuck in second gear, don’t stress — turn to classic TV for the perfect pick!

Despite ending 16 years ago, Friends had quite a 2020. The beloved NBC series returned to streaming thanks to HBO Max, and we were finally able to keep up with the coffeehouse crew on Instagram (Matthew Perry was the last cast member to join the platform back in February). In an uncertain time, Friends brought much-needed comfort to millions — and that’s exactly why a gift inspired by Central Perk’s most famous regulars is just the ticket!

First up: If you have a Rachel Green in your life, there’s no better option than a luxe home essential approved by Jennifer Aniston herself. The 51-year-old actress has expressed her love of Byredo’s Burning Rose candle on numerous occasions, and reportedly maintains multiple of these winning wicks in her home and movie trailers. With notes of rose petals, leather, violet and birch tree, this scented candle has tons of devoted fans and is bound to impress any lucky recipient — from a spoiled runaway bride to a high-powered fashion executive!

Get the Byredo Burning Rose Candle for prices starting at just $86 — available at Amazon! Snag a smaller version at Nordstrom for just $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more Friends-themed finds from Amazon below, and order now for delivery before Christmas!

This Central Perk Sweatshirt

This top is the coziest way to rep Gunther and the gang!

Get the Friends Central Perk Logo Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Friends Advent Calendar

Channel your inner Holiday Armadillo and spread festive cheer with this bath and body advent calendar.

Get the Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Protective Face Masks

The one with the most 2020 gift ever!

Get the TONYSTAR Friends Unisex Face Masks for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Quarantine-Themed Sweatshirt

‘Tis the season, after all.

Get the 2020 Quarantined Christmas Funny Slogan Joke Quote Sayings Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Mug

Has there ever been a duo more dynamic than Rachel and Monica? Nope!

Get the You’re the Rachel to My Monica Mug for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Makeup Bag

Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA — but at least your cosmetics are stored in this cute kit!

Get the Friends Forever Makeup Bag for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Friends Cookbook

Does this cookbook include Rachel’s famous baked potato and Diet Coke? There’s only one way to find out!

Get the Friends: The Official Cookbook for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Central Perk Blanket

The ultimate home accessory for any Friends fan!

Get the Jay Franco Friends Coffee Run Sherpa Back Blanket for prices starting at just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Hilarious Tote

Crap Bag and Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock forever!

Get the Friends TV Show Crap Bag Reusable Grocery Tote for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Portable Mug

Another epic find for your tried-and-true bestie.

Get the You’re the Rachel to My Monica Mug and Wine Tumbler for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Top Quality Tee

In addition to referencing one of our favorite Friends storylines, reviewers say this tee fits like a glove!

Get the Women’s Graphic Crewneck Tee for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Iconic Frame

Because no aspiring Monica Geller should be without this yellow frame!

Get the Friends Peephole Frame From Monica’s Apartment for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sweatshirt Set

Snag this sweatshirt set to match with your best friend — or even your lobster (they’re unisex)!

Get the Monica and Rachel BFF Duo Sweatshirts for prices starting at just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Theme Song Tee

Alexa, play “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts!

Get the Decrum Women’s Friends Shirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Trivia Set

This set is a fun way to flex your Friends knowledge.

Get the Friends Picture Quiz Trivia Game for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Dog Outfit

Pets should be able to get in on the action too, and now they can.

Get the Friends Dog Outfit for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Statement Pillowcase Set

These accent pillowcases are the easiest way to turn your couch into Central Perk.

Get the Bethany Stevens Pillowcase Set for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!