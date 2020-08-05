Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yes, we know — summer is coming to a swift end. But don’t spoil our fun just yet! We still have a few weeks of fun in the sun to spare, so why not show up in style with a new dress? It’s never too late for a debut, and we’ve got you covered with the right look to make a statement.

Naturally, we love wearing dresses in warm weather — especially when they’re as beautiful as this one from Fronage! It’s simple, flowy and ideal for the end of sweltering season.

Get the Fronage Women’s Casual Sleeveless Floral Mini Dress for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2020, but are subject to change.



Is it just Us, or are these dresses absolute perfection? They are available in so many different colors and prints, but our favorites are all of the floral options! From sunflowers to palm leaves, these serve up serious tropical vibes — which is a pleasant escape if you’re stuck at home, and this summer’s big trip involves a barbecue at the local park.

The cut of each dress can vary depending on which color and print you choose. It’s designed in two different styles — a backless halter-neck and a mock halter-neck that covers up the back region. Both feature a similar effect on the front neckline, but the former obviously shows a little extra skin.

These dresses may be on the shorter side depending on how tall you are, but they generally hit at the mid-thigh area. The hem has scalloping on the sides to provide a bit of a shirtdress effect. Also, the material is thin, lightweight and will feel fabulous on. They’re a dream to wear to the beach, the pool or on vacation. Plus, you can wear them around the house or out on a super casual day!

Shoppers say that they’re completely in love with this dress. They note that they’re “perfect for summer,” and look so adorable. Some have even compared this dress to wearing a more publicly appropriate slinky slip, which we’re all about. You’ll feel like you’re wearing next to nothing, but in reality you’ll be looking gorgeous in this fierce frock!

