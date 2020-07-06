Rock the Floppy Beach Hat Trend With This Affordable Option From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heading out to the beach is a must this summer! All of Us Instagram lovers are looking to share a cute snap, and the key is to have everything on point. Of course, you need the right swimsuit — but you also need the right accessories to match.

We’re currently obsessed with the floppy beach hat trend. Chances are, you are too — and we found some adorable (and inexpensive!) options on Amazon if you want to give them a try. They are cute, classic and decorated with cheeky sayings — a.k.a. seriously made for social media!

Get the Funky Junque Women’s Bold Cursive Embroidered Adjustable Beach Floppy Sun Hat for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

These simple hats are made from a lightweight paper material that resembles your standard straw. They are easy to wear, and there’s even an adjustable drawstring hidden inside so that it can correctly fit your head. You can pick up one that says “Hello Sunshine,” or another that proclaims “Aloha Beaches” in black cursive. There are plenty of options to choose from, and there’s a black band ribbon to match the font at the base of the hat.

You can score an individual hat for yourself, or look into the available bundle options. We’re huge fans of the hats that are bachelorette-themed. If you’re planning a socially-distanced beach bash for your crew, these hats will make for a perfect favor to surprise everyone with!

While these beauties may lack the bells and whistles of some designer beach hats out there, they can definitely enhance the look of any swimsuit shot. In fact, they are not just for the beach — you can wear one whenever you step out to catch some sun! Protecting your face from damaging UV rays is an easy way to prevent damage to the skin, so why not look beyond cute while doing so?

