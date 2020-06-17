We’re Calling It: These Are the Summer’s Comfiest Slip-On Sandals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready for your feet to feel like they are walking on clouds all summer long? We’re on the hunt for the ultimate footwear that will leave Us as relaxed and cool as possible while the temperatures continue to heat up.

Our first choice in hot-weather shoes? Slip-on sandals, of course. Not only are they easy to throw on at a moment’s notice, they might even be the most comfortable shoe that you can own! According to Amazon reviewers, this pair from FUNKYMONKEY is the crème de la crème of the slip-on selection.

Get the FUNKYMONKEY Women’s Comfort Slides for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.



These shoes are made from an ultra-lightweight flexible material that’s waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting caught in a rainstorm or walking along the shoreline. There are two different versions — one that looks like a traditional flip-flop, and another that has a two-buckle strap. Both of the styles have adjustable buckles designed to fit your feet in the fashion you prefer.

If these look familiar, that’s because each option is similar to a pricier pair of Birkenstocks. If you’re trying to be kind to your wallet at the moment, then these are surely a suitable alternative. Some Amazon shoppers even claim they are superior to the original, but we’ll leave that decision up to you. They have ample arch support built into the sole, and the color and print options are endless!

You have the choice of basic black, white and other standard shades to choose from. Additionally, there are bright neon options, and some funky graphics! We’re obsessed with the flamingo print pair, and all of the other tropical designs. While they are ideal for a casual day out, they make a perfect travel companion and will take up minimal room in your suitcase.

But don’t think it stops there: These are trendy enough to wear with more elegant ensembles too! Depending on the color and style you select, these sandals will team well with the flowy dresses you already have in your closet. Our advice: Pick up multiple pairs so there’s always a sandal on deck ready to match your outfit!

