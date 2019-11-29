



What’s the one part of our body that’s constantly busy? Our feet! It doesn’t matter if we’re rushing off on our commute, heading to a last-minute happy hour or running out of the office to catch a train, our feet rarely ever stop moving. So, when we finally take a break and sit down? They’re tired, to say the least!

Sure, they’re fatigued from all of the activity — but they’re especially tired of our daytime footwear! From heels, to strappy sandals, to boots and everything in between — it’s one uncomfortable pair after another! Our feet are screaming for some much-needed R&R — and this holiday season, let’s all give them that lavish vacation they deserve. Allow Us to introduce you to the most comfortable pair of slippers around.

Grab a pair of the ULTRAIDEAS Women’s Soft Yarn Cable Knitted Memory Foam Slippers, now 30% off available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

The time is now to step out of those constricting kicks and into the “most comfortable” shoe reviewers have ever purchased. They are known as the ULTRAIDEAS Women’s Soft Yarn Cable Knitted Memory Foam Slippers, and everyone who has come in contact with them is completely smitten.

So many shoppers couldn’t get over just how “perfect” this slipper was! One reviewer loved how “soft and warm” they felt on their feet, while another proud owner was in awe over how “cute and comfortable” they were! Even better, many stated that they made the perfect gift — which is obviously convenient given that we all likely have a few more people to cross off our lists this year!

This slipper is crafted from a super-soft cotton yarn. Now, before anyone starts to wonder whether or not this yarn is itchy or scratchy (which is too often the case), we can safely say that it’s not. Actually, it’s quite the opposite. Here, this pair is constructed from a meticulous cable knit upper and also features high-density memory foam cushion.

Aside from being extremely breathable and providing all the comfort in the world, this slipper essentially molds to our feet. The shoe will start off a “bit snug” at first, but with continuous wear, it’ll adapt to our feet and provide them with the most soothing footwear experience ever.

In addition to all of that function, it’s quite fashion-forward as well! From the faux-fur collar trim to the polar fleece lining, it has no shortage of fabulous features. So, what are you waiting for? Step out your street shoes and into these “pretty” slippers that reviewers can’t get enough of!

