Score This 30%-Off Burberry Jacket Before It Sells Out!





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Designer duds — it’s a love-hate relationship! We love the idea of making an investment, but it needs to be carefully researched (and not an item that’s too trendy). On the other hand, we hate the fact that an investment means a hefty price tag! It takes time to save up for a special purchase — and when we finally have the funds, they’re often sold out!

Well, today must be our lucky day! Nordstrom has laid out the foundation for a major designer splurge. How, you ask? By marking down so many iconic pieces — including this Burberry jacket! Trust Us: it’s the one deal we all need to steal ASAP!

Grab the Burberry Frankby 18 Quilted Jacket (originally $590) now only $415 + FREE SHIPPING, available while supplies last at Nordstrom!

Now, why is the Burberry Frankby 18 Quilted Jacket the one investment we all should be making? Well, for starters, the sale price is irresistible! It’s currently 30% off — and reviewers say this jacket is so beautiful, “they’ve been eyeing it” for months.

There are plenty of characteristics that make this jacket extra special. The canvas shade is the perfect middleman for anyone who’s looking to add some color without going too bold. The off-khaki shade is perfection. It can easily be dressed up just as easily as it can be dressed down. Of course, the true cherry on top here is the signature Burberry nova check lining on the interior!

Grab the Burberry Frankby 18 Quilted Jacket (originally $590) now only $415 + FREE SHIPPING, available while supplies last at Nordstrom!

For those unfamiliar with Burberry, the lining is their true signature. The checkered lining is visible on both the cuffs and the collar, and the best part? It adds an element of versatility to the mix. Roll the cuffs up for some color or roll them down to keep it neutral. Either way, it’s a win-win!

Sure, we love this designer piece — and we aren’t the only ones! So many proud owners loved how wearable it was and how they could layer “thicker sweaters” underneath it during the chillier days. With the cold season in full-force, this is beyond useful! Many others added how “comfortable” this jacket was and how it was “well-fitting” and not clingy or tight.

One reviewer also mentioned just how “high-quality” the quilted material is! If this designer jacket on sale didn’t already have Us sold, we’re officially obsessed now!

See it: Grab the Burberry Frankby 18 Quilted Jacket (originally $590) now only $415 + FREE SHIPPING, available while supplies last at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Burberry items, more designer brands, and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!