This Essential Cozy Sweater Comes in All of Your Favorite Colors

We have to make a confession, and we think many of you will be able to relate: We simply can’t stop shopping for sweaters. Once the weather gets colder, we live in our knits. Even though we’ve invested in some luxe cashmere numbers, affordable finds and everything in between, we can somehow always make room in our dressers for more.

That said, it’s not like we set out to buy new sweaters on the regular — but when we’re browsing and come across one that looks as amazing as this GABERLY knit, it’s difficult not to add it to our carts immediately. Just take a peek at this piece! It’s a great cold-weather basic, and it comes in a variety of colors that even the pickiest of shoppers will adore.

Get the GABERLY Boat Neck Batwing Sleeve Dolman Knitted Sweater for just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is designed in a one-size-fits-most style that’s loose and oversized. We know that many may feel iffy about purchasing a piece that only comes in one size, but judging from the reviews, it’s suitable for a variety of body types. It offers up a poncho vibe thanks to the batwing-style sleeves, and the cut narrows as it approaches the hem — which creates a more fitted and elegant silhouette.

The sweater has a ribbed finish that’s done diagonally, which is a unique twist on the traditionally vertical ribbing that dominates the knit market. It’s a slightly different take that makes Us want this sweater that much more!

But that’s not even the best part. This sweater is available in an incredible array of colors! In fact, we’ve already counted at least five shades we simply order. Considering how affordable the sweater is, we might have to pick up multiple colors to complement a variety of winter ensembles. Reviewers call this sweater a “must-buy” and claim its design is “smart” and flattering. Well, that officially settles it. We’re not waiting — this sweater is making its way to our shopping carts immediately!

