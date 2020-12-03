Find Out Why Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Roomy Sweater a ‘Must-Have’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many sweaters on the market right now, how are we supposed to pick a favorite? Sure, we could probably rank our top ten picks — but singling out a winner is a seriously impossible task!

Well, at least that’s what we thought! Once we spotted this GABERLY sweater on Amazon, it instantly became a strong contender for the prestigious knit of the moment award (which exists entirely on Shop With Us, of course). Considering reviewers across the country are singing its praises, we were inspired to take a closer look — and we’re obsessed with everything this sweater has to offer!

GABERLY Boat Neck Batwing Sleeves Dolman Knitted Sweater

Get the GABERLY Boat Neck Batwing Sleeves Dolman Knitted Sweater for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



Our first piece of evidence that this is a superior garment is its clean, sophisticated aesthetic. It’s a batwing-style knit that offers plenty of room for movement. If you’ve been keeping it classic so far this fall, this sweater is the ideal way to trial the exaggerated sleeves trend that’s taken the fashion world by storm.

Oh, and before you ask — yes, these sweaters are currently only sold in one size. You may be wondering if that will even suit your body type — but fear not. A large amount of shoppers say they initially had skepticism as well, but have been ecstatic with how it looks once their packages arrived! It may not technically be a one-size-fits-all item, but it certainly accommodates a wide range of frames.

There are numerous colors to choose from — a whopping 23 shades to be exact! With that much variety, there’s bound to be an option that suits your sense of style. This sweater is simple enough to wear everyday, but it’s also fashion-forward enough to rock if you have a fancier occasion on the calendar. That being said, we think the “must-have” label is totally well-deserved!

