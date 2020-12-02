Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

UGGs have pretty much claimed an eternal spot on top of the shoe game. As long as there’s cold weather, it seems there will also be UGG. The brand makes plenty of other types of products, but those fuzzy slippers and boots are exactly the types of shoes people cannot live without.

The only issue for UGG fans? The price. Even when you find a pair on sale, the price is usually still pushing it a bit. You might not mind spending a little extra, but when it goes into the $100+ range, you have to close out the tab and try to forget about it, because it’s only making you upset. Does that mean you can’t get that same look? That same quality? Nope! It just means you need to check out WaySoft!

Get the WaySoft Genuine Australian Sheepskin Slippers for just $65 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you saw someone wearing these slides, you’d probably automatically assume they were UGGs. Maybe you even have already and didn’t realize it. They definitely have the same look, but it’s not just an illusion. The quality is there too. As with UGGs, these WaySoft slippers are made with 100% genuine Australian sheepskin, which is not only soft but temperature-regulating to keep your feet warm — but not sweaty!

Also like a pair of UGGs, these slippers are pre-treated to be water- and stain-resistant, so you can take them out into the wintry weather. Don’t worry, the sole is super durable and has a grippy tread for just this reason. You can take these babies pretty much anywhere!

Keeping up with that UGG theme, these slippers have an unbelievably soft fur lining and trim. Your feet will feel like they’re walking on heated clouds. The color of this fur changes depending on which of the four shades you choose to buy. Black has a black upper with grey fur, Chestnut has a brown upper with off-white fur, Grey is all grey everything…and so is Goat, though in a lighter variety!

These slippers would make for a great holiday gift, whether for yourself for someone else. Everyone loves a little (or a lot of) comfort, and it’s certainly the time of year for it. Why not buy one and gift another? That’s two for the price of one pair of UGGs!

