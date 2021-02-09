Just Dropped! This Ruffle-Sleeve Shirt Is a Zoom Meeting Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spend so much time online shopping these days, it takes a truly unique piece to stand out. In order to secure a spot in our carts (and closets), an item has to bring a little something extra to the table — whether that’s a popping print, a sleek silhouette or two-in-one capabilities. We’re not just talking about reversible garments here — we’re talking about a traditional top with a chic, unexpected twist.

That’s the beauty of this T-shirt from GAMISOTE. You can decide to wear it as a V-neck in the front, or flip it around and rock it as a crewneck! These two different necklines completely change up the vibe, and we’re completely obsessed.

Get the GAMISOTE Women’s Ruffle Short Sleeve T Shirt Deep V Neck Top for price starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2021, but are subject to change.



How have we never seen this type of versatility before? The ability to wear this top in two ways is remarkable, and it’s sure to be a hit as warm spring weather trickles in.

This is such a sleek shirt to wear to the office, especially if you have plans after work. If it’s been hiding underneath a blazer all day, shift it around to the V-neck side for a slightly more revealing look and throw a leather jacket on top. You can easily accessorize or dress it up with statement jewelry, and you’re instantly ready for drinks or a dinner date. If you’re still working remotely, consider this your new Zoom go-to.

There’s also adorable ruffle trim on the short sleeves, which adds a fresh edge to this otherwise straightforward design. It’s currently available in seven shades — black, olive green, burgundy, light grey, khaki, light pink and white. At least one of these options is guaranteed to blend in with your wardrobe, and considering all the styling possibilities, it may be wise to scoop up more than one!

