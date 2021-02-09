This Boho Dress Gives Us Major Needle & Thread Vibes (Starting Under $30)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We held it off for as long as possible, but it’s happening. That yearning for spring weather, spring fashion, just the entire spring aesthetic. We want that carefree feeling, we want to shed the literal and figurative weight of winter and we want to let our happiness bloom along with the reawakened and freshly-planted flowers. Oh, and we definitely want to wear a lot of floral!

When we found this dress on Amazon, it was like a refreshing spring breeze blew in through our window and grazed our skin. It’s a true boho beauty that captures exactly the feeling we were yearning for. It also gives us total Needle & Thread vibes — but while you have to spend hundreds of dollars to grab a N&T dress, this one starts under $30 (and it’s on Prime)!

Get the Umgee Boho Bliss! dress starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Like a Needle & Thread dress, this piece has romantic, fluttery sleeves and a vintage-inspired floral design that sends our hearts soaring. Another plus about the sleeves is that since they’re longer, this dress automatically becomes more transitional, so you can wear it over multiple seasons. We’re definitely getting an early start on spring in this fabulous little number!

This dress is made of a cotton blend and is fully lined. It has a slightly loose, slightly boxy fit with a flowy skirt. It’s basically perfect type of design that you can rely on to help you feel your cutest even when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed and are fearing having to get dressed. Plus, it has a chic small keyhole in back, and the hem also hits above the knees for an adorable mini silhouette!

This dress is currently available in six colors (with some super cute names): Black, Strawberry, Clay, Cool Grey, Natural and Sage. Every single one is an awesome choice. Keep it casual by trying it with a denim jacket, a fedora and some cowboy boots or sneakers, or try dressing it up instead with a pair of heels and a sparkly headband. Add tights if the weather calls for them!

If you grab this dress now, you’ll already have your first day of spring outfit on lock. An amazing way to make a perfect impression as the seasons change. Feel free to reuse it to make a fabulous impression on the first days of summer and fall as well!

