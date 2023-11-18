Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the holidays, and more importantly, holiday parties, right around the corner, it’s time to strategize how your events will go. The decor, attire, entertainment and food menu have to be on point for a festive celebration. But an often overlooked aspect of any occasion is the ice cubes that go into your libations — seriously!

With that in mind, GE’s Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker is the perfect little machine to elevate your next party and alleviate the annoying store run right before the fun starts. This ice maker comes in many variations to suit a variety of needs. The 1.0 version can create up to 34 pounds of little chewable, crunchable ice nuggets a day that won’t hog up space in your glass. Its nifty little body can hold up to three pounds at a time, and it has a large, built-in side water tank to hold tons of water — thus, not letting you miss any of the festivities by dealing with refills. When the party’s over, or if it just needs a little tidying, it comes with a handy cleaning system to sanitize and descale the machine.

Get the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker for 49% off at Amazon right now!

This ice maker is a beloved option on Amazon with almost 3,000 happy customers singing its praises. One Amazon reviewer stated, “This has been the best purchase I have ever made. The setup was easy and the machine was easy to use. Once cleaned and set up, I filled it up with water and had ice within 10 minutes! I now have access to pebble ice whenever I want.”

Another Amazon reviewer raved, “I don’t normally write reviews, but this thing is so amazing that I am,” the reviewer said. “I can’t say enough about this little ice maker.” One more savvy shopper chimed in: “I’ve had several ice makers, and this is far and away the best,” they noted. “We bought it as a gift to the office, and it’s been a hit. Without a doubt worth the higher price compared to some smaller alternatives.”

Crushed ice is one of those treats many of Us take for granted — it’s often reserved for a special cup of soda at the movie theater or a sports game! But now, you can have it in the comfort of your own home daily thanks to Amazon’s incredible deal!

Want to see more ice makers we love? Shop our picks below!

