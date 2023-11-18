Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
With the holidays, and more importantly, holiday parties, right around the corner, it’s time to strategize how your events will go. The decor, attire, entertainment and food menu have to be on point for a festive celebration. But an often overlooked aspect of any occasion is the ice cubes that go into your libations — seriously!
With that in mind, GE’s Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker is the perfect little machine to elevate your next party and alleviate the annoying store run right before the fun starts. This ice maker comes in many variations to suit a variety of needs. The 1.0 version can create up to 34 pounds of little chewable, crunchable ice nuggets a day that won’t hog up space in your glass. Its nifty little body can hold up to three pounds at a time, and it has a large, built-in side water tank to hold tons of water — thus, not letting you miss any of the festivities by dealing with refills. When the party’s over, or if it just needs a little tidying, it comes with a handy cleaning system to sanitize and descale the machine.
Get the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker for 49% off at Amazon right now!
This ice maker is a beloved option on Amazon with almost 3,000 happy customers singing its praises. One Amazon reviewer stated, “This has been the best purchase I have ever made. The setup was easy and the machine was easy to use. Once cleaned and set up, I filled it up with water and had ice within 10 minutes! I now have access to pebble ice whenever I want.”
Another Amazon reviewer raved, “I don’t normally write reviews, but this thing is so amazing that I am,” the reviewer said. “I can’t say enough about this little ice maker.” One more savvy shopper chimed in: “I’ve had several ice makers, and this is far and away the best,” they noted. “We bought it as a gift to the office, and it’s been a hit. Without a doubt worth the higher price compared to some smaller alternatives.”
Crushed ice is one of those treats many of Us take for granted — it’s often reserved for a special cup of soda at the movie theater or a sports game! But now, you can have it in the comfort of your own home daily thanks to Amazon’s incredible deal!
Want to see more ice makers we love? Shop our picks below!
- Silonn Ice Maker — 18% off!
- Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker — 34% off!
- Electactic Ice Maker — 32% off!
- GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker — under $160!
- Zvoutte Portable Countertop Ice Maker Machine — 32% off!
Get the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker for 49% off at Amazon right now!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!