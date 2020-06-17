Fun in the Sun! Get Beach-Ready With This Tote and Waterproof Mat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a major difference between your run-of-the-mill rookie beachgoer and a professional sand-seeker. You can’t just bring a towel and a change of clothes if you’re after the ultimate beach experience. You need the right swimsuit and the right accessories on hand for the best possible day in the sun!

Upgrade from your ancient beach towel or recycled bed sheet that you normally take on your oceanside trips with this incredible mat, and pack it neatly into this stylish tote! You can get them both thanks to Geckobrands, and they have coordinating prints so your set can feel complete.

See it: Get the Geckobrands Waterproof Beach Mat for $20 and Oversized Beach Tote for $25, both available from LifeToGo!

For starters, let’s talk about the waterproof mat — because we don’t think we’ve ever seen another item quite like it! This is a new essential to take to the beach, to a picnic in the park or on a camping trip. It’s a square mat that measures seven feet all around, making it substantial enough to fit up to four people comfortably. But the best part about this mat just may be the corners — they feature stealthy pockets underneath that you can fill with sand so it stays put at all times! No more stacking random flip flops or magazines along the perimeter of a sheet in order to combat the elements on a windy beach day. This tiny design detail takes care of that perfectly!

Best of all, this massive tote can seriously fit anything that you may need for your dreamy day at the beach. It has pockets on the exterior and interior so that you can organize smaller items, and it’s extra roomy to boot. It has thick, durable straps that won’t ride into your shoulders — even if you’re carrying a heavy load.

If you’re interested in both the bag and the mat, the combo is definitely the kickstarter for a successful summer outing. You can score an identical set, or purchase two different prints to mix and match! The mat comes with a handy drawstring bag so that you can neatly roll it up and stow it in your tote.

With this beach mat and tote on hand, you’ll set yourself apart on your next getaway. You won’t have to worry about constantly readjusting your mat or having enough room to sunbathe and relax. Let’s leave all that stress to the amateurs, because we’re about to own the beach!

