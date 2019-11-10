Keep These Leather, Cashmere-Lined Touchscreen Gloves on Hand This Winter





We remember our first pair of touchscreen gloves. We were so excited to be able to use our phone without the risk of our fingers falling off from the cold! Too bad they didn’t actually work. We practically had to punch our screen for it to even attempt to detect the presence of a finger — and they weren’t even cute!

Touchscreen phones have been out for long enough at this point that we’re not going to stand for those ugly, nonfunctioning gloves anymore. That doesn’t mean we’re only shopping fingerless versions going forward though. It means we’re stepping it up and buying a pair worth our time!

Get the FEIQIAOSH Super-Soft Leather Winter Gloves starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

Hundreds of reviewers love the simple, sophisticated design of these genuine leather FEIQIAOSH gloves. They say the leather is buttery soft and that the cashmere inside is so warm and cozy. Did we mention these gloves have a cashmere lining? Now you see why we’re so obsessed! Shoppers say these gloves surpassed even their highest expectations, working perfectly with their phones even without sewn-on fingertip pads!

The wear-resistant leather of these gloves is flexible, not stiff — so they won’t restrict your movement. They have great grip too, which is excellent for driving, carrying bags around or holding on to your dog’s leash while out on a walk!

These gloves are available in 11 colors, so whatever color winter coat or sweater you own, you’ll find a pair that will go with it. Colors include: black, dark brown, blue, red, deep red, grey, green, khaki, orange, purple and Saddle Yellow, a lighter brown. Just pick a favorite and make them yours!

These gloves are a must-have not only for you, but for anyone around you celebrating a birthday or the holidays. Seriously, if you give Us with anything involving cashmere, you’re automatically winning the best gift award! Who doesn’t love keeping their hands warm?

Make sure to check out the handy size guide (no pun intended) before ordering, because yes, these gloves come in four different sizes so we can have the perfect fit. You can find the size guide in the photo section on Amazon, so get that measuring tape out and grab yourself a pair of these luxe gloves before your size is gone!

