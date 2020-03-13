The threat of the COVID-19 virus is what anyone is talking or thinking about these days — and for good reason. Local and state governments are taking extreme measures in an attempt to slow down spreading the virus. Most recently, the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, banned gatherings of over 500 people in the state, and effectively shut down Broadway and other large performance venues indefinitely. If measures like these do work, hopefully the virus will eventually become contained and more manageable.

In the meantime, as individuals, we all have to do our part to keep each other healthy. Understandably, hand sanitizer and other antibacterial products have been in high demand. But the panic is real, and that’s resulted in empty store shelves and “Out of Stock” statuses on these sought-out items. If you’re having trouble getting your hands on things like sanitizer, this gadget might be an effective way help disinfect your home instead.

Get the Guardian Technologies Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer for $40, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Washing your hands regularly is obviously one of the most important things we can do in this time of general unease. If your stock on hand sanitizer is limited, you might be better off reserving your supply for when you’re out in public and have limited access to soap and water. But to help out with sanitation at home, this plug-in air sanitizr could be just the thing!

This air sanitizer from Guardian Technologies utilizes a UV C light that may help kill airborne viruses, such as the flu. Though this product is not proven to help kill germs that cause the coronavirus, it can still help make the air in tight spaces in your home cleaner and healthier.

This 7-inch wall plug-in is ideal for the kitchen or the bathroom, where the most germs are most present. It’s also great to use around litter boxes, as this device can also help significantly reduce unwanted odors. Though this might not be the only measure that you want to take, the more precaution we take in this time, the better. And this plug-in wall air sanitizer might not solve all of our problems, but it may help your home feel a little cleaner and put your mind somewhat at ease.

