Get an Eyelash Lift With This Top-Rated Lash Kit From Amazon!





When it comes to our beauty, we always want what we don’t have. It’s as if we’re programmed to reject our current features and instead spend our time researching ways to achieve what’s missing. From smaller pores to bolder brows, it’s one beauty-related wish after another — and, with such high costs, most are unrealistic as ever.

Or are they? When it comes to enhancing our eyelashes from the comfort of our own homes, this very well might not be the case. According to hundreds of reviewers, this top-rated lash kit will give Us those larger-than-life lashes with no eyelash extensions required. What’s better than that? It’s under $30 and available on Amazon too!

See it: Grab the Tetyana Naturals Eyelash Perm Kit for $25 with coupon code + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29th, 2019, but are subject to change.

What’s the one, at-home product reviewers can’t stop ranting and raving over? It’s the Tetyana Naturals Eyelash Perm Kit, of course! One reviewer said it “made such a big difference” and another reviewer was “so impressed” they were nearly left speechless! What’s so special about this kit? Easy — it’s a complete gamechanger.

We love larger-than-life lashes, and we’re always looking for new ways to achieve them! Unfortunately, when it comes to eyelash extensions, they’re rarely in the budget — and that’s why we’re loving this product. This at-home kit is low-maintenance and requires little-to-no effort. Achieving elegant, flawless lashes has never been easier. What’s better than that? Our long, luscious lashes will last up to one full month. That’s 30 whole days! The only thing better? The end results, of course.

But before we get to that, let’s talk about how we achieve those results. Within this 6-piece kit are 4 different bottles that are clearly marked.

Start off by applying the eyelash glue to the pads, and let the product dry for 20 seconds or until tacky. From there, place it on your eyelid for another 30 seconds (at the very least). Once completed, work your way to the bottles. Start off by applying the first serum only to the roots and stop about halfway up the lash. It’s important to note that any higher will cause frizzing and breakage, and who wants that. Continue by putting a small piece of plastic wrap over lashes and hold down any stray lashes while the process dissolves. Finish the kit off by repeating all four solutions, and cleaning them between steps. The verdict? Reviewers claim it “works wonders.”

A first-time user loved how “well it lifted my lashes” and another said it “worked so well” they “will definitely purchase again.” A handful of other reviewers loved how it replaces eyelash curlers and mascara primers! And, so many loved how it eliminated “$65 visits to the salon” for extensions.

The beautiful results “captivated” so many reviewers to the point many summed up their results with “wowzas.” Can anyone blame them? This eyelash perm kit provided the same larger-than-life lashes we’re always looking for — and from the comfort of our own homes too!

