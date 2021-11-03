Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. They struggle with skincare issues too! Celebrities are not immune to beauty blemishes, from breakouts to under-eye bags. Everyone faces the inevitability of aging, but many famous faces have access to the best dermatologists in the business and the most magical products on the market. Meanwhile, we’re still trying to figure out which steps in our skincare routine are even making a difference. While we may not be able to experience the spa services of the stars, we can follow in their footsteps by borrowing their beauty secrets.

In fact, actress Katie Holmes recently revealed her go-to beauty brand! “I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm,” she told People. “I regularly get [her] facials and use her products.” And InStyle also has the inside scoop: one of Holmes’ favorite products from Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skincare line is the bestselling hyaluronic serum, available now at Violet Grey. This treatment clearly works wonders — the 42-year-old has retained the same radiant glow since starring on Dawson’s Creek over 20 years ago. Sign Us up!

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum for just $300 at Violet Grey!

The Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum is considered an essential building block of the Sturm skincare regimen. Formulated with hyaluronic molecules, this intensive serum instantly rejuvenates skin and boosts hydration. Give your complexion a glow-up with this hyaluronic acid, ideal for your regular skincare routine. This popular product also contains purslane, an anti-aging extract that reduces skin irritation after sun exposure. Perfect for travel to a warm weather destination!

Worried about wrinkles? Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum nourishes your skin, reducing the formation of folds. This preventative treatment also plumps fine lines and firms your complexion, while providing long-lasting hydration. Love to hear it! Made without fragrance, mineral oil, silicones or parabens, this dewy serum is a game-changer.

Holmes is not the only celeb to give Dr. Barbara Sturm her stamp of approval. Bella Hadid has said that Dr. Sturm changed her skin forever and Kim Kardashian has featured Dr. Sturm’s viral “vampire facial” on her Instagram feed. Other famous fans who swear by Sturm include Emma Roberts and Hailey Bieber. It’s no surprise this skincare line is a cult-favorite! See what the hype is all about with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum.

