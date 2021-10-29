Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been on a lifelong mission to achieve the perfect pout. It’s been quite a journey, from the Lip Smackers of youth to the Juicy Tubes of adolescence. After years of buying balms, we’ve finally graduated from lip gloss and ventured into the land of lipstick (are we officially adults now?). A red lip never goes out of style, but we need a staple shade for everyday use. That’s why we’ve been searching high and low for the ideal nude lipstick with a smooth consistency and staying power.

Pucker up, because we just discovered our dream lipstick from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Inspired by the glamorous movie stars of the ’60s, this light pinky beige nude is a completely classic color. It’s no wonder this best-selling Hot Lips tube is Kim Kardashian’s signature nude lip! In fact, Tilbury created this Kim K.W. lipstick back in 2016 in collaboration with the beauty icon, who is known for her iconic nude pout.

Get the Hot Lips Lipstick in Kim K.W. for just $34 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Give your lips a luminous look with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips Lipstick in Kim K.W. The top-rated K.I.S.S.I.N.G formula is a cult-favorite for its creamy cashmere-soft sensation in gorgeous gold packaging. Even though the product feels virtually weightless, it packs a punch with pigmented color for a full-bodied effect. Developed with a hydrating blend of waxes, this smooth lipstick glides on for a seamless satin finish. Plus, it’s crafted with a special complex that helps protect your lips from UV damage! Sign Us up.

Influencer and Big Brother winner Morgan Willett is a huge fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Kim K.W. lip. “This is the perfect nude lipstick for every girl,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “It’s creamy, long-lasting and can be worn for a casual look or paired with a killer smoky eye. It’s my #1 beauty must-have!”

Other rave reviews echo Willett’s enthusiasm. “I’ve been a makeup artist since 2006 and out of the thousands of nude lipsticks [I’ve] used over the years, this is by far the best and most versatile,” said one satisfied shopper. “The formula is moisturizing and creamy. This is a must-have in every girl’s makeup bag.” Another shared, “I have worn this lipstick day-in, day-out for the past two years. It’s the most perfect shade of pale pink, which only needs to be re-applied once and lasts a whole work day.”

It’s not just the reviewers who are obsessed: I’m currently on my third tube of the Kim K.W. lipstick! It’s my absolute favorite nude lip — neutral yet rich in color. Plus, I love the way the silky texture feels on my lips. Since I’m fond of rocking a smoky eye on special occasions, I try to steer clear of a bold lip. This nude color complements a major makeup look, but it also works as an everyday lip color. With the holidays coming up, you’ll be ready for your mistletoe moment with this Kim K.W. lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury.

