Turning up the heat in Hollywood! While we were soaking up the sun over Labor Day Weekend, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to be having some fun of their own. “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things,” the Transformers actress captioned a recent Instagram post. The shot features Fox in a two-piece corduroy skirt set standing in front of a large marble table. Her musician boyfriend commented, “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.” Fans went wild over the celeb couple’s flirty exchange, but our focus was on Fox’s cropped jacket that we’re already eyeing for fall.

Corduroy shackets are totally trending this season. The casual look is effortlessly cool — street style goals. We wanted to find a corduroy button-down of our own that mirrored Fox’s look without mirroring its price tag. Unfortunately, while this corduroy cropped jacket from Amazon doesn’t come with a matching skirt or a rock star significant other, it is a steal for only $30. Plus, now that it’s September, it’s officially time to bring on the outerwear!

Get the Gihuo Women’s Fashion Cropped Button-Down Corduroy Shacket for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Introducing your new fall staple: This Gihuo Women’s Fashion Cropped Button-Down Corduroy Shacket is the perfect transitional layering piece thanks to its lightweight, sturdy construction. You’ll stay warm without overheating! This cropped corduroy jacket is particularly appealing because its shorter cut is even more breathable. The relaxed fit is slightly oversized for an on-trend appearance that’s still flattering.

Corduroy is the ultimate fall fabric. It has a cozy texture that fits right in with pumpkin spice lattes, apple cinnamon candles and crunchy leaves. Plus, corduroy colors are often in the ideal autumnal palette — mustard yellows, wine reds and burnt browns. If you’re looking for a color that is similar to Fox’s turquoise hue, try the Blue. For a classic fall look, go with the Apricot, Khaki or Brown. Meanwhile, the Black and Grey are basics that work all year long!

This cropped corduroy jacket is a great grab-and-go essential. It can be the missing piece to an outfit, keeping you warm on a chilly day, or the focal point of an ensemble, stealing the spotlight with its casual charm. Need some outerwear for a pumpkin patch? Check. Want a pop of color on top of all-black attire? Done. Team this jacket with jeans and booties for easy autumn attire. You could even pull a Fox and rock a matching miniskirt. Table not included.

