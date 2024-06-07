Get Nikki Glaser’s Favorite Body Tan Makeup for Just $39

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we all have our sights set on summer fun, it’s time to talk about how you’ll get your signature tan. If you don’t want to subject your body to UV rays and you would prefer simple methods, we have news for you! Nikki Glaser, known for being a renowned comedian, knows how to tell a joke and how to have flawless skin. We found her favorite tanning product — and it’s only $39 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Nikki Glaser said this is her favorite body tanner because of its flawless finish. “A lot of spray tans start to smear off and get scaly, and you can’t get another one because you’ve got this residue built up,” Glaser told the publication. “If you don’t want to go with something so permanent, this is a perfect cream that you mix with some hand lotion or body lotion. It stays on a lot more than you might think it would, and it looks flawless: You can have Barbie-like legs.”

This Vita Liberata Body Blur Body Makeup is an affordable — and easy — tanning method — seriously! Essentially, it’s a body makeup cream that washes off and provides maximum coverage. We love it because it’s a healthy alternative to making your skin soak up UV rays and risk getting various skin cancers. So, you should try this body makeup ASAP!

Get the Vita Liberata Body Blur Body Makeup for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this body tanner, you should start with clean skin free of moisturizers. For the best results, apply a small amount of the makeup onto the tanning mitt and blend in long circular movements. For the neck and other small areas, apply a small bit and use a body tanning brush to blend it in. Also, this makeup comes in four shades that will help you achieve your bronze look.

While reviewing and gushing over this body makeup, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “This is a very light color on your skin. It makes your skin look even and luminous. I will buy it again when I am out of this tube.” Another reviewer noted, “I love how this lotion blends the discoloration on my hands. It smells good, too!”

Furthermore, summer is the season of tanning. If you’re looking for a new tanning method that doesn’t require harsh light or sun rays, this Nikki Glaser-approved body makeup could do the trick!

