Get Ready Routine Hacks

Everyone has their own version of “getting ready.” One thing many of our routines have in common, however, is that they take too long. There are too many steps and each step takes forever (especially if we screw something up). By the time we’re done getting ready, we’re basically too tired to even go out!

That’s why we’re more than open to any product that can act as a hack for our routine, making it more efficient and more effective. From hair and makeup to even an energizing beverage, these hacks are about to improve your everyday experience — and have you looking and feeling fabulous!

Grande Cosmetics GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush

Don’t want to spend an hour on a full face of makeup but still want to make your cheekbones pop and give your complexion a rosy glow? Just dot this blush onto your skin and blend! This blush can actually count as part of your morning skincare routine as well, as it’s made with Vin-upLift, a rapid skin-lifting system focused on lessening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

Pacifica Beauty ACTIVIST VOLUME Volume & Curl Mascara

Skip the eyelash curler! No more accidentally pinching your eyelids. There’s no need when you’re using a curling (and volumizing!) mascara like this. The clean formula is lengthening too, and it even comes in a stunning glass tube. Pretty — and eco-friendly!

Beachwaver Rotating Curling Iron

Hair often takes the longest. A full head of gorgeous waves or curls always makes us feel our best…except for when our arms are tired and our wrists are killing us from all of the twisting and turning. These curling irons rotate for you (in both directions), taking so much of the exhausting work out of doing your hair!

Bulletproof Coffee

One of the most important steps in getting ready to take on the day? Coffee, of course! Bring on the caffeine — but not from just anywhere! Bulletproof’s coffees are clean, delicious and sustainably sourced from small farms. There are even specific variations, such as The High Achiever, that are enhanced to really jump-start your brain and fill you with energy!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!