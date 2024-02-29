Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether caused by hyperpigmentation, acne, sun damage or aging, dark spots are one of the most common — and most annoying — skin concerns. Trust me, I know. I’ve been struggling with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation due to my incessant picking. While slapping a pimple patch onto an active breakout prevents me from prodding, it doesn’t do anything to help with my existing acne scars.

After doing some research, I learned that niacinamide is one of the top ingredients for fading skin discoloration — and aside from improving dark marks, the active can also minimize wrinkles and calm skin. With this information in tow, I knew I wanted to try a niacinamide-forward serum, and La Roche-Posay’s new Mela B3 Serum Dark Spot Corrector immediately piqued my interest.

Get the La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum Dark Spot Corrector for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

An upgraded version of the brand’s tried and true niacinamide serum, this new supercharged iteration features a brand new multi-patented ingredient called Melasyl, which took the scientists at La Roche-Posay 18 years to develop and perfect. This special molecule has been proven to visibly reduce dark spots on all skin tones without disrupting the skin’s natural color. The kicker, though, is that it is able to do this with significant differences in as little as eight weeks.

I haven’t had the opportunity to experience the full effects for myself, yet, but I’m already a fan of the lightweight gel consistency that quickly sinks into my skin. It feels soothing and has a natural cooling effect that makes the application process so much more enjoyable. Plus, though this has nothing to do with the product’s efficacy, I enjoy looking at the purple bottle on my vanity.

Other shoppers only have incredible things to say about the serum, and a few have witnessed some other great benefits beyond dark spot reduction in the short term. “This is very hydrating,” one person says. “I apply this every night and in the morning wake up to hydrated and radiant skin. Still waiting for my dark spots to clear up but I love the revitalize look it provides to my skin.”

Others mention that their dermatologist put them on to the serum. “My dermatologist stocks La Roche Posay products in her boutique because they are gentle and effective, so I was attracted to this serum,” one reviewer writes.” I have a few age spots and I am choosing to spot treat those areas with this Mela B-3 Serum. It spreads and absorbs readily, a pink semi-transparent liquid with a very faint, fresh scent. I like that the dropper has a flat tip for target treatment without letting out too much liquid. I just started using this a week ago, so I expect it will take time for visible results, but it contains 10% niacinamide, so I’m hopeful.”

The promising research and claims make this serum a worthy dark spot fighter, and I can’t wait to experience the full benefits for myself. If you struggle with dark spots, be sure to add it to your cart!

