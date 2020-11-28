Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

While shopping online is definitely our preferred method of checking off our holiday gift list, even we have to admit this year looks a little different. Shopping online has become less of a handy holiday hack and more of an actual necessity for most of us. But can you still make sure your gift has that personal touch to it, especially when you’re ordering it directly to someone’s home or email?

Of course you can! You just need to stick to a site like Giftcards.com, a company whose whole mission is to “make ‘em smile.” Giftcards.com is home to seemingly countless gift cards for all of your favorite stores, restaurants, sites and services, but it doesn’t stop at just quantity. It makes gift cards fun, allowing you to add a special design and personal message. You can even schedule an exact time to have an eGift card sent, and in some cases, you can send a physical copy in the mail. Plus, there are some awesome themed cards that cover a whole group of retailers. Ready to see our favorites for this holiday season? Let’s do it!

1. For the Person Who Loves a Little Bit of Everything

We love this Holiday Favorites gift card because we don’t know anyone who wouldn’t shop at every single retailer on it. This eCard can be used at Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Wayfair, Lowe’s, Grubhub, lululemon and Ulta. Let them grab some new clothes, some new home decor, a meal and a new lipstick all on the same card!

Get the Holiday Favorites Penguin Gift Card starting at $25 at Giftcards.com!

2. For the Foodie

This one goes out to the friend who’s always going out to eat, ordering in or taking out. Whether they love a little cheesecake or are all about seafood, this card is going to bring a smile to their face. It works for The Cheesecake Factory, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, McCormick & Schmick’s, Cracker Barrel and P.F. Chang’s!

Get the Happy Dining Gift Card starting at $10 at Giftcards.com!

3. For the Person Who Needs Some R&R

This Spafinder gift card is a wonderful choice, because it gives your recipient options for where they want to go when they’re ready for their massage, facial, body scrub or whatever else!

Get the Spafinder Gift Card for any price at Giftcards.com!

4. For the Person Who’s Always Recommending New Shows

Everyone loves Netflix, but if your friend or loved one is someone who tends to ask if you binged The Queen’s Gambit or Emily in Paris as quickly as they did, then they’re definitely going to appreciate this gift card!

Get the Netflix Gift Card for any price at Giftcards.com!

5. For the Picky Jewelry Lover

If you want to buy a significant other or family member a beautiful piece of jewelry this year but are afraid they’re going to totally hate what you choose, then they will be thrilled with this gift card. Jewelry is subjective, but jewelry gift cards are not!

Get the JTV.com Gift Card for any price at Giftcards.com!

6. For the Future Chef

HelloFresh is the ultimate in meal kit delivery services. Hook your friend up with their own box of meals that they choose, and make sure they send you photos when their creations are complete!

Get the HelloFresh Gift Card starting at $60 at Giftcards.com!

7. For the Gamer

Now that colder weather is here, it’s prime gaming season. Get this gift card for the friend who’s always challenging you to a race in Mario Kart or inviting you over to their Animal Crossing island!

Get the Nintendo Gift Card starting at $10 at Giftcards.com!

Looking for something else? Explore all options at Giftcards.com here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!