15 Thoughtful Gifts 36-Year-Old Women Will Swoon Over

There’s nothing like watching your loved ones turn another year older! Many of Us get just as excited for our friends, siblings and relatives’ birthdays as we do for our own. We want to shower those closest to us with gifts to showcase our appreciation for all of the wonderful things they’ve contributed to our lives.

Age is one determining factor that often impacts what we gift our loved ones. Milestone birthdays usually take priority for lavish gifts, but truthfully, each age is just as important as the last. Your 30s, in particular, are typically an era of confidence and discovery. A woman turning 36 usually has a firm grasp on this thing called adulting, so your gifts should reflect that. Does she work a high-stress job? Treat her to some relaxation. Is she the mixologist in your friend group? A cocktail-making kit is the perfect way to celebrate her hobby. No matter what their interest is, you can find thoughtful and sentimental gifts she’ll love on Amazon and Nordstrom. Read ahead for the best gifts to get a 36-year-old woman.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow

If the birthday girl is known for globetrotting, you can’t go wrong with this plush travel blanket. Along with keeping you warm when you’re on the go, it also doubles as a pillow for extra comfort.

Get this travel pillow and blanket set at Amazon!

Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit

It’s getting hot in here, or at least that’s what your loved one will say when they open this gift. This hot sauce-making kit comes equipped with all the necessary ingredients to create seven bottles of gourmet hot sauce.

Get this spicy kit at Amazon!

BlueHills Premium XL Essential Oil Diffuser

Transform the guest of honor’s home into a tranquil space, courtesy of this essential oil diffuser. It features seven different LED light colors and doubles as a humidifier to improve her home’s air quality.

Get this soothing diffuser at Amazon!

RYVE Adult Coloring Book

Everyone needs to decompress from the stresses of daily life every now and then. Treat the birthday girl to the gift of mindfulness with the help of this adult coloring book.

Get this thoughtful coloring book at Amazon!

BEEYond Inspirational Tumbler

The birthday girl will feel inspired to accomplish her wildest dreams with one look at this motivational tumbler. She’d love this even more if she’s known for having multiple emotional support water bottles. Lol!

Get this inspiration tumbler at Amazon!

Bearaby Hand-Crafted Knot Pillow Ball

Help your bestie decompress from stressful days with this hand-crafted knot pillow ball. It’s gently weighted and delivers therapeutic sensory and stress relief.

Get this stress-relieving pillow ball at Amazon!

The Cocktail Box Co. Champagne Cocktail Kit

Cheers to your loved one’s new year! This DIY kit includes ingredients to create six premium champagne cocktails. Bottom’s up.

Get this bubbly kit at Amazon!

Mueller Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker

Does the birthday girlie in your life whip up Instagram-worthy coffee selfies using DIY recipes she’s found online? If so, she totally deserves this sleek coffee press to elevate her go-to drink.

Get this coffee press at Amazon!

Parfums de Marly Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum

Nothing screams adulting done right like discovering your signature scent. Simplify the birthday girl’s quest with this elegant fragrance she won’t stop wearing.

Get this sophisticated fragrance at Nordstrom!

Two-Tone Love Knot Pendant Necklace

Let your loved one know that your connection is forever. This two-tone love knot necklace is a heartfelt token of appreciation the birthday girl will love.

Get this sentimental necklace at Amazon!

Duet 50 Pro – Sweatproof Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Does your loved one work up a sweat on the reg? She’ll need this sweat-proof earbuds. They can play music for up to eight hours and the charging case holds 130 hours of playtime. She’ll be able to take phone calls and control her music.

Get these waterproof earbuds at Amazon!

Smirly Charcuterie Board

If your bestie lives for hosting girl’s night, she’ll put this charcuterie board to good use! This gift set features a meat and cheese platter on top of a sleek bamboo board.

Get this hosting essential at Amazon!

LiBa Back and Neck Massager

No matter how old you are, you can never go wrong with a massage. This handheld tool is designed to target pain trigger points with deep tissue massages.

Get this soothing massager at Amazon!

PJ Salvage Cotton Flannel Pajamas

Does the birthday girl end some nights with a glass of wine? She’ll be stoked to get beauty rest in these comfy pajamas.

Get these cute pajamas at Nordstrom!

Soy Candle-Making Kit

Treat the candle connoisseur in your life to a fun experience with this 40-piece candle-making set. The one-stop candle-making shop features soy wax, cotton wicks, a pouring pot, tea light tins, big tins, color blocks and essential oils to create fragrant candles she’ll burn on her birthday and beyond.

Get this fun candle-making set at Amazon!