7 Thoughtful Gifts to Give the Healthcare Worker in Your Life

It goes without saying that our doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers deserve all the praise and love in the world right now. As far as we’re concerned, it’s seriously time for the rest of Us to send a special gift to anyone we know who’s been working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy!

A major way to show appreciation is by donating PPE to your local hospital or sending meals to a nursing unit. But if there’s someone in your life who needs a pick-me-up during a much-deserved day off, we’ve got you covered. If you’re stumped on ideas, check out our top gift picks below as inspiration!

This Bright Bouquet

Flowers are always a welcome gesture — and they’re practically guaranteed to cause the recipient to smile. We think that brighter colors are the way to go — especially in the springtime!

Get the Cottage Blossoms™ Bouquet for $60 from 1800Flowers.com!

This Silk Sleep Mask

Medical professionals are working incredibly exhausting and long shifts. This mask can help them get the rest that they need to keep fighting — even if they’re sleeping during daylight hours.

Get the Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask with free shipping for $50, available at Nordstrom!

This Cozy Plush Unisex Robe

There’s nothing better than coming home and relaxing in a luxurious robe, and Barefoot Dreams makes the best around!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Unisex Robe with free shipping for just $99, available at Nordstrom!

This Amazing Skincare Duo

Stress and fatigue can be especially visible on the skin. This dynamic duo includes a brightening serum and a nighttime oil to help retain a healthy complexion.

Get the Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit (2 piece) with free shipping for just $82, available at Dermstore!

This Incredibly Luxe Candle

Candles are the ultimate relaxation tool. Instead of going for an affordable version, why not treat your doctor, nurse or first responder with one from Diptyque? This bestselling scent is guaranteed to be a hit in any household.

Get the Diptyque Tubereuse Candle-6.5 oz. with free shipping for $65, available on Amazon! Get it as early as April 15, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Portable Neck and Back Massager

This massager is excellent because it can be fit around a car seat, so that relaxation can start from the minute your friend begins their commute home!

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with free shipping for $50, available at Amazon! Get it as early as April 13, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Spa-Grade Foot Soak and Massager

This gift is pretty self-explanatory. Many of us can’t imagine how much a medical professional’s feet must hurt after coming off of a shift, so give them some TLC with this fan-favorite foot bath.

Get the MaxCare Foot Spa/Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles with free shipping for $50, available at Amazon! Get it as early as April 17, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

